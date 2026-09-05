LAST WORD | You can’t outwit fate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I’m sorry to report that the world’s most famous biohacker and seeker of eternal youth (not to be confused with eternal bliss), Bryan Johnson, has had to come to terms with his own fallible nature. The endless prodding and needling, the insanely ascetic regime, the finely calibrated diet and consistently boring daily fare, the vampiric transfusions, perfected sleep patterns, and the exact same daily programme have unfortunately not panned out quite as well as expected.

On all the observable metrics he’s but a youth, contrary to waxy indications that might suggest the gentleman is protesting too much. But his system is fighting hard for the right to party, or at least to rebel and do its own thing — a very naughty thing — despite the fact that he’s been doing his best to take charge of it all and keep the whole uncontainable mass of operations in check.

Despite the regimented and highly regulated systemic interventions imposed by his battalion of trainers, doctors, aestheticians and his own master plan, Bryan’s gut has developed ideas of its own. Acting entirely of its own accord, without any permission or higher authorisation, it’s gone and grown a disease called autoimmune metaplastic atrophic gastritis — a chronic condition where the body’s immune system systematically destroys its own stomach lining. They call it a “silent cascade” because it progresses slowly, often for over a decade, without causing any noticeable stomach pains and then reveals itself through severe, unexplained nutrient deficiencies as in extremely low iron and inexplicable exhaustion. Bryan is damn tired.

The mystery is how it was possible for his whole autoimmune failings to go unnoticed while Bryan was literally checking his bloods and all his other ejaculates by the hour; running the numbers, crunching the figures and cross referencing the stuff against the wider population, thereby making his longevity score believable.

I conclude that it was a bit like that “man in a gorilla suit” experiment where they ask the subjects to count one team’s passes in a basketball game, and they get so caught up doing the counting that they miss the chap in the fur blithely walking across the court. The guy could be staring you down in the open, doing a gorilla dance, shaking its ass, and you’d miss it all because you’re too busy crunching numbers to notice.

Isn’t that typical? Bryan’s incurable autoimmune complaint is the cosmic joke. Everything changes all the time. Just when your sperm count was finally higher than your teenage son’s, the gods deliver an almighty bitch slap from above to give you a little pause in your relentlessly stupid quest.

I’m not saying we should simply lie down and accept our fate, give in to gravity, let the spool unfold where it may — God knows I like a quest just as much as the next guy — but some of this stuff is too Sisyphean for comfort. You know Sisyphus? He’s the guy who’s punished by the gods by being forced to roll a rock up a mountain, see it roll down, and then do the process again day after day, for eternity.

The reason Sisyphus got himself into this misery in the first place was because he tried to cheat death twice. In life, he was the ruthless king of Corinth who’d caused endless mayhem while on Earth. When he died, Zeus decided Thanatos (personification of death) should chain him down forever. But he was a crafty bugger and he asked Thanatos to demonstrate how the chains worked — and trapped Death instead. This was a problem because everyone ended up temporarily immortal, which infuriated the powers that be.

Then he tricked Persephone, the queen of the underworld, to allow him to return to his kingdom. Before he died the first time, Sisyphus instructed his wife to throw his unburied body into the public square, which was an insult to traditional funeral rites. Once he’d trapped Thanatos, Sisyphus complained to Persephone that his wife was neglecting his burial duties and inveigled her to let him return to the living world to punish his wife. Once he got home, he refused to return until he died of natural causes and old age.

Well, we know how that turned out. A bit like the life of Bryan. Pushing the same stone up the same hill every day. An endless round of the same bland food, pills, exercises, lasers and sleep patterns at precisely the same time every day for the exact hours calibrated for the best outcomes.

Frankly, I’m not surprised by any of this. Those gods have been laughing at our ridiculous efforts to outwit death for as long as we’ve been documenting our lives. Instead of really leaning into the living part, we try to control it. We become neurotic and obsessed and sad — like the rich man knocking about his house on his Sisyphean quest; never letting go, never kicking his legs up, never resting in the great unknown, never marvelling at the great unfathomable wonder of it all. Maybe Bryan should have thought about just being for a moment. God knows he earned it. No wonder his body turned on him.