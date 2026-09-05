Nambitha Ben-Mazwi: The ‘Morning Star’ rises

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Before Nambitha Ben-Mazwi became an actress, before Netflix, international film festivals, and the terrifying experience of discovering that millions of Germans were about to watch her perform in their language, there was a blind grandmother who could somehow see her perfectly.

Ben-Mazwi’s grandmother, Nanziwe Florence Ben-Mazwi, called her “my star”. Nambitha would tiptoe into her house trying to surprise her and, despite having lost her sight later in life, her grandmother would immediately know she was there — and she had to give herself over for inspection.

“She’d run her hands across my face,” Ben-Mazwi says. “Then she checked my nails and earrings (a lady never leaves the house without them). After that, my hair and outfit were interrogated. My father was instructed to take his daughter shopping twice a year so she could keep up with fashion.” It was an extraordinary act of seeing a child and boosting her confidence.

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi. (THEMBA MBUYISA)

Ben-Mazwi’s first name on her birth certificate is Nokwezi — “bright morning star” — and her grandmother also gave her something more useful than good grooming. She gave a dark-skinned little girl, teased about her complexion, an armoury of self-esteem. Her grandmother, herself dark-skinned, rejected skin-lightening and taught Nambitha to regard her colour as a “secret weapon”, which explains the woman sitting opposite me now.

Ben-Mazwi, also known as Lady Nam, is celebrating 10 years as a professional actress this month with a party at Artistry in Johannesburg on September 23, supported by Moët & Chandon, for whom she has long been an ambassador. There will be family, friends, industry colleagues, fans, and a toast from fellow actor Thapelo Mokoena. But the real party trick will be a South African screening of Tatort: Könige der Nacht (Kings of the Night), in which Ben-Mazwi plays Moya Alemu, an undocumented African migrant living in Zurich.

If, like Ben-Mazwi when she auditioned, you don’t know what Tatort is, well, it’s like a German being cast in The Polygamist and discovering that, yes, South Africans have indeed heard of the local series.

The German-language crime franchise has been running since 1970. Ben-Mazwi says her episode, which premiered in Europe in May, became the second-highest-performing viewing in its current run. She says she landed the part before understanding how enormous the show was in that part of the world.

“I didn’t know how popular it was,” she says. “It was just a random show and I was drawn to the role.

When she started telling European friends what she was working on, they were “shook”: ‘You’re in a Tatort?’, they’d gasp, which shook her too. She remembers thinking: “What have I gotten myself into? Then I started getting sh*t scared.”

The production had searched across Europe and Britain for an actress to play Moya before well-known Hollywood Swiss-born director Claudio Fäh suggested looking in Africa. Ben-Mazwi auditioned, got the callback and landed the lead role.

Her preparation involved flights spent plugged into AI-generated pronunciations of her lines, recordings played repeatedly in the car and frantic revisions with the crew in the make-up truck. She credits co-stars Carol Schuler and Anna Pieri Zuercher with helping her through it, particularly Schuler, who took her under her wing with a reassuring: “I’ve got you.”

For Moya, the character, Ben-Mazwi went further. She researched migration routes, Mediterranean crossings, undocumented migrants, passports and the circumstances that might drive a woman from the Ethiopia-Kenya border to Switzerland. The character’s story arrives at an awkward political moment in Europe, where immigration is a hot talking point.

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi. (THEMBA MBUYISA)

Some viewers inevitably complained about having an immigration story “shoved down our throats”. Far more, she says, responded emotionally to Moya. “I have a following of Germans now,” she laughs. Some fans have demanded autographs and one apparently became upset because she hadn’t replied quickly enough.

Soon European agencies approached her and she now has representation there. The experience also exposed something less positive. “Black characters are like tokens to some extent,” she says. “So we should write the stories ourselves — a German writer doesn’t know an immigrant’s actual history or story. People write from their own place of representation.”

If African actors want to become the heroes rather than supporting characters in somebody else’s version of Africa, she argues, African creatives have to become writers, directors and producers too.

Ben-Mazwi, who plans to write, direct and produce, took a circuitous route to acting. She was the straight-A child who did the sensible thing because it pleased her parents. She studied business science at UCT, completed her honours and entered corporate life. Acting belonged to childhood Eisteddfods, speech and drama, theatre, and the ads she did for pocket money while studying.

Her parents wanted her to get a “proper degree”, and looking back she can see why. “Get the degree,” she says. “Not just as something to fall back on.” Business science taught her to understand that an actor is also, whether they like it or not, a small enterprise with invoices, contracts, strategy and demanding emails. But, she says, the sensible life began making her miserable. “Corporate took over. I started to feel like I was going insane. Something was missing.”

A friend announced she was abandoning her parents’ expectations and moving to Florence to study design, then turned the question back on Ben-Mazwi: “I know where your heart lies. What about you?” She says that her friend doing something reckless made her own recklessness seem reasonable. She went to New York for two weeks, and stayed six months.

Away from parents, expectations and what she calls “the noise”, something clicked. “I rediscovered my passion and decided, I’m gonna do this.”

Back in Cape Town she took a job at Heart FM establishing its digital marketing department, while slipping off to auditions. Her first television role came in e.tv’s Traffic. She remembers how she felt after wrapping the show: “Oh sh*t, I’m done now. Love it. That’s me.”

In 2015 she packed her Mazda and moved to Joburg with her mother. Her early credits included Doubt for Mzansi Magic, Black Mirror for Netflix, and the film Madiba with Laurence Fishburne. Commercials paid the bills while she assembled her international showreel.

Acting was also in the family. Her late uncle was Winston Ntshona, the Tony Award-winning South African theatre giant whose creative partnership with Athol Fugard and John Kani helped change theatre history. He recognised the bug in his niece long before she knew it was going to be her career. “He was like, ‘I was waiting for you to come along’.”

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi. (Donald Chip)

Ten years later, she has had six Netflix credits, and names Linda in Savage Beauty as one of her most meaningful roles. Playing a lesbian character made her acutely conscious of the responsibility of representing lives other than her own. She sought advice from LGBTQ+ friends, including a couple whose wedding she’d witnessed, because she wanted to get beyond “playing” sexuality and towards playing a human being.

Representation isn’t theoretical to Ben-Mazwi. She’s seen what her own presence on screen means to dark-skinned girls. One young woman, she tells me, had been so relentlessly demeaned over her complexion that she had attempted suicide. “That’s the power of representation,” Ben-Mazwi says. “Stars like Lupita Nyong’o have given us all permission to see ourselves in our wonder and glory.”

It also feeds into #SheSpeaksByLadyNam, the women’s platform she started in 2018 with an intimate Women’s Day brunch at Montecasino. It grew from there, with conversations around self-esteem, darker skin tones, health, endometriosis and the business of the arts. The subjects tend to follow her own life: she goes through something, gets to the other side, and then creates a space in which other women can talk about it.

Stars like Lupita Nyong’o have given us all permission to see ourselves in our wonder and glory. — Nambitha Ben-Mazwi

For all the celebration of an international career, Ben-Mazwi is candid about the precariousness of acting in South Africa. Jobs can be separated by long periods of doing nothing. She says she is still owed salaries from productions dating back two years and believes streaming platforms have transformed opportunities for local actors while exposing how poorly protected they are elsewhere in the industry. Which explains why the business science graduate never left the building.

She talks about producing, directing, writing — and maybe even returning to corporate life.

As for Hollywood, there’s a US manager and discussions about visas. But the old idea that a South African actor must relocate to Los Angeles to become internationally successful feels obsolete. Work travels now. So do actors.

Surprisingly, Ben-Mazwi also talks about slowing down: “I’m at a time in my career where I want to focus on, you know, other things.” She says she wants a family.

When I ask her to imagine her 20-year celebration in 2036, I ask about her projected three children. “My oldest, and twins,” she laughs.

One of her dream roles would be to play Nina Simone, but she says she isn’t ready — a candid admission from an actress celebrating how far she’s come. “Some roles require more wrinkles on the soul,” she says. “I need to have more life first.”

Right now though, there’s September 23. She says the anniversary isn’t intended as self-congratulation. She wants to thank the first producer who took a chance, the casting directors, journalists, brands, audiences, family and friends — “the village” that got her here. And, of course, part of that village is a blind woman running her hands over a little girl’s face, checking her earrings and telling her that she is a born star.

Ten years into the career her family once considered too impractical to pursue, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi has ended up being viewed by 7.18-million Europeans. Her grandmother knew it all along.