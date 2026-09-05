WHAT’S ON | Going out

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
WHERE: Theatre on the Bay, Camps Bay, Main Rd, Camps Bay
WHEN: September 8-October 18
Presented by Pieter Toerien with The Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy, the legendary musical romp is celebrated for its outrageous humour, unforgettable music, and boundary-breaking spirit. Richard O’Brien’s timeless rock musical promises an exhilarating theatrical experience packed with sass, sparkle, and audience participation. This brand-new production boasts a fantastic cast, dazzling performances, iconic costumes, and the incomparable Craig Urbani stepping back into the stilettos of the iconic Dr Frank-N-Furter. Tickets are available from R295 via Webtickets.
SHALL WE DANCE 2026
WHERE: The Playhouse Company, 231 Anton Lembede St, Durban
WHEN: September 11-13
Shall We Dance is an annual showcase extravaganza of Durban’s diverse dance scene. Dance styles featured this year include Ballroom, Latin American, traditional and contemporary ballet, toe-tapping Irish, Bollywood, smooth tap, and some elegant show dancing. This annual extravaganza is presented by South African Dance Teachers Association in association with The Playhouse Company and is produced and directed by Neville Letard and Caryl Cusens. Tickets are available from R150 via Webtickets.
INDWE PARK — AN OASIS IN BRAAMFONTEIN
WHERE: Indwe Park, 1 Ameshoff St, Braamfontein, Johannesburg
WHEN: September 12
The Liberty Indwe Sculpture Park is a multi-layered space, inviting visitors to explore and engage with elements of the area’s history, flora and geology. Designed by artist James Delaney, the driving force behind The Wilds transformation, it features public art pieces, water features, winding pathways, views of the city’s modernist architecture and more. Join Johannesburg Heritage Foundation guide Eugenie Drakes to explore this remarkable space, designed to be a green lung for the city and a place of reflection and wellness for visitors. Tickets are available from R190 via Quicket.
PONTE CHALLENGE
WHERE: Ponte City Apartments, 1 Lily Ave, Berea, Johannesburg
WHEN: September 13
Are you ready for an adrenaline-packed urban adventure like no other? Dlala Nje presents the Ponte Challenge, an exhilarating experience that takes you on a journey from the heart of the iconic Ponte City Tower, up 948 stairs, to the top of the Joburg skyline. Start in the core of this remarkable building and experience the thrill of a lifetime as you climb the stairs before enjoying a delicious Afro-cosmopolitan breakfast. Tickets are available from R250 via Dlala Nje’s website.
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