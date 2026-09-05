WHAT’S ON | Going out

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THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

WHERE: Theatre on the Bay, Camps Bay, Main Rd, Camps Bay

WHEN: September 8-October 18

Presented by Pieter Toerien with The Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy, the legendary musical romp is celebrated for its outrageous humour, unforgettable music, and boundary-breaking spirit. Richard O’Brien’s timeless rock musical promises an exhilarating theatrical experience packed with sass, sparkle, and audience participation. This brand-new production boasts a fantastic cast, dazzling performances, iconic costumes, and the incomparable Craig Urbani stepping back into the stilettos of the iconic Dr Frank-N-Furter. Tickets are available from R295 via Webtickets.

Audiences can look forward to RUDRA Bollywood Dance Group, headed up by Pavishen Paideya, taking to the stage at 'Shall We Dance 2026'. (Facebook: Shall We Dance Durban)

SHALL WE DANCE 2026

WHERE: The Playhouse Company, 231 Anton Lembede St, Durban

WHEN: September 11-13

Shall We Dance is an annual showcase extravaganza of Durban’s diverse dance scene. Dance styles featured this year include Ballroom, Latin American, traditional and contemporary ballet, toe-tapping Irish, Bollywood, smooth tap, and some elegant show dancing. This annual extravaganza is presented by South African Dance Teachers Association in association with The Playhouse Company and is produced and directed by Neville Letard and Caryl Cusens. Tickets are available from R150 via Webtickets.

Liberty Indwe Sculpture Park: Step into the fresh air, recharge, and take in the striking view past the iconic eland statue to the Nelson Mandela Bridge and the city beyond. (Johannesburg Heritage Foundation)

INDWE PARK — AN OASIS IN BRAAMFONTEIN

WHERE: Indwe Park, 1 Ameshoff St, Braamfontein, Johannesburg

WHEN: September 12

The Liberty Indwe Sculpture Park is a multi-layered space, inviting visitors to explore and engage with elements of the area’s history, flora and geology. Designed by artist James Delaney, the driving force behind The Wilds transformation, it features public art pieces, water features, winding pathways, views of the city’s modernist architecture and more. Join Johannesburg Heritage Foundation guide Eugenie Drakes to explore this remarkable space, designed to be a green lung for the city and a place of reflection and wellness for visitors. Tickets are available from R190 via Quicket.

Ponte City Tower: From its core to its apex — step into the Ponte Challenge on September 13. (Gallo Images / Nelius Rademan)

PONTE CHALLENGE

WHERE: Ponte City Apartments, 1 Lily Ave, Berea, Johannesburg

WHEN: September 13

Are you ready for an adrenaline-packed urban adventure like no other? Dlala Nje presents the Ponte Challenge, an exhilarating experience that takes you on a journey from the heart of the iconic Ponte City Tower, up 948 stairs, to the top of the Joburg skyline. Start in the core of this remarkable building and experience the thrill of a lifetime as you climb the stairs before enjoying a delicious Afro-cosmopolitan breakfast. Tickets are available from R250 via Dlala Nje’s website.