WHAT’S ON | Staying in

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Australian breakdancer Raygun performed a routine at the 2024 Paris Olympics that went viral. Picture:

If you have 1 hour

UNTOLD RAYGUN: BREAKING BADLY — Netflix

What do most of us still remember about the 2024 Paris Olympics? That pole-vaulter and, of course, Australian breakdancer Raygun, who performed a routine that went viral, caused outrage, and gave us the kangaroo stance. Here, in all its maddening detail, is the story of academic Rachael Gunn and her devoted husband and fellow breakdancer, Sammy. Her loving but perplexed parents watched as what was supposed to be the greatest moment of Gunn’s life quickly became something far nastier.

If you have 90 minutes

TURNING POINT: GENERATION 9/11 — Netflix

The team behind the Netflix documentary series — which has previously explored the Cold War, the Vietnam War and the September 11 attacks — dives deep into the stories of the generation whose lives were forever altered by the events of that fateful day — from emergency workers to journalists, orphaned children, young Afghans, and US Marines.

If you have 2 hours

MAYDAY — Apple TV+

Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh star in this action-adventure comedy from the creators of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. When an American Cold War-era pilot, played by Reynolds, crashes over Soviet territory, he’s forced to form an alliance with an irascible ex-KGB agent to survive in the wilderness and evade capture.

If you have 4 hours

BEHAVING BADLY — Prime Video

A breezily enjoyable dramedy miniseries from 1989, based on the novel by Catherine Heath and starring Judi Dench as a woman who, after she’s jilted by her husband, decides that it’s high time she had a chance to behave badly, too.

If you have 8 hours

THE GENTLEMEN SEASON 2 — Netflix

Theo James, Vinnie Jones, and the rest of the cast of Guy Ritchie’s comedy crime caper about an aristocrat who inherits the headache of his family’s marijuana business returns for a further season of hijinks and narrow escapes.