YOUR WEEKLY STARS | September 7 to September 13

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The week starts reasonably sensibly and then, around Thursday, the heavens appear to change gear. A New Moon in practical Virgo encourages us to clean up, sort out and begin again, while Mercury’s move into Libra turns attention towards conversations, negotiations and relationships. Venus slipping into Scorpio makes feelings rather less casual, and Uranus turning retrograde could bring an unexpected rethink. September is a time for a reset. By the weekend, brilliant ideas compete with questionable assumptions, so check what you think you know before acting on it. There’s real potential for breakthroughs this week — just remember that inspiration and delusion occasionally wear remarkably similar outfits.

BIG THEMES

Love & relationships

Venus moving into Scorpio turns up the emotional volume and boy, do those feelings make a noise. Frustration will be avoided if transparency is foregrounded. Casual connections may become more interesting if you give yourself time out on the town, while established relationships benefit from greater honesty and some focus. Don’t confuse intensity with compatibility.

Work & money

The Virgo New Moon favours getting organised and starting something useful — a new enterprise will bear fruit. Be bold! Mercury in Libra helps negotiations, but the weekend’s Mercury-Neptune opposition makes this a poor time for vague promises, dubious deals or creative accounting.

Energy & wellbeing

Reset rather than revolutionise. Virgo energy favours manageable improvements: better food, more movement, proper sleep and finally, booking whatever you’ve been meaning to. Namby-pamby plans won’t see fruition so commit early and make it happen.

The week in one line

Clear your head before believing everything it tells you.

Lucky/Unlucky/Don’t even try

Lucky: Fresh starts and clever second thoughts.

Unlucky: Anyone relying on assumptions.

Don’t even try: Calling obsession “chemistry”.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

The New Moon lands in your sign, making this one of your better moments of the year for pressing reset. Decide what you want rather than automatically attending to everyone else’s requirements. A professional idea deserves another look, particularly if you abandoned it too quickly. Sort out an irritating piece of paperwork or expenditure while your practical powers are at full strength. Relationships improve when you say what you need instead of hoping someone observant will notice. In the age of extreme narcissism, they won’t! Even Virgos occasionally have to provide instructions.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

Mercury enters your sign this week, sharpening your wit and making it considerably easier to explain yourself. Use that advantage for a conversation you’ve been postponing. Professionally, your powers of persuasion are strong, although by the weekend you should double-check facts before making promises. Venus leaves Libra for Scorpio, shifting your attention towards what — and who — you truly value. Make sure those closest to you feel the love. A purchase may be tempting, but wanting something beautiful is still wanting it.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

Venus arrives in your sign and suddenly you have considerably more magnetism than is strictly necessary. Romance becomes interesting, existing relationships deepen, and somebody may reveal more than they intended. Enjoy the attention without immediately interrogating its motives. A friendship or professional connection could also prove useful under Thursday’s New Moon. Money deserves a measured approach rather than an emotional one. By the weekend your intuition is excellent, but remember: intuition likes evidence too. Be kind to friends who are having a hard time.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

The Virgo New Moon highlights ambition, reputation and where you’re heading professionally. An opportunity to reposition yourself could appear, although it may initially look like extra work rather than advancement. Take it seriously. Socially, Mercury brings interesting people into orbit and conversations could produce useful connections. The weekend is more slippery, so don’t commit yourself to something based entirely on enthusiasm. Your optimism is one of your charms; occasionally it could use a calculator. Don’t rely on your innate intelligence alone — work hard and you’ll see results.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

Something is encouraging you to look beyond your usual boundaries. Travel, learning, or an unfamiliar idea could alter your perspective more than expected. Embrace it, and the rest of the year will bring more joy than you thought. At work, Mercury helps you articulate an ambition that’s been quietly forming. Uranus turning retrograde may also make you reconsider a routine that no longer works particularly well. Don’t spend heavily merely to alleviate boredom. Interrogate your purchases. Personally, allow yourself to be surprised. Not everything worthwhile needs to have been part of the five-year plan you drew up five years ago.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

Uranus, your modern ruling planet, turns retrograde this week, encouraging an internal rethink rather than another dramatic external change. Something you thought you wanted may suddenly seem less important. Shared money, debts or commitments deserve attention around Thursday’s New Moon; sort out what belongs to whom and don’t undercut yourself to make someone else feel secure. The weekend brings wonderfully original thinking, but also some fog around communication. Write down that brilliant idea but wait until Monday before spending thousands bringing it to life.

PISCES

(Feb 19 — Mar 20)

Thursday’s New Moon falls opposite your sign, putting relationships firmly under the spotlight. This could mean a new beginning with somebody, or simply a much-needed reset in an existing partnership. Either way, clarity helps. Be firm but understanding. Everyone has their own perspective. Mercury’s opposition to Neptune, your ruler, over the weekend makes you especially susceptible to hearing what you hope someone said rather than what they actually said. Romance is lovely; projection less so. Ask one more question before writing the entire screenplay.

ARIES

(Mar 21 — Apr 19)

The New Moon encourages you to improve the machinery of everyday life: work, routines, exercise and all those small habits that eventually become large consequences. Get back on the metaphorical treadmill. You’ve been flailing in your emotions for too long. Start with one realistic change rather than attempting a complete human upgrade. Mercury entering Libra puts relationships centre stage, making compromise unusually useful. A family or domestic matter may test your patience. By the weekend, an unexpected conversation provides a new perspective. Listening does not constitute surrender.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

Thursday’s New Moon brings a welcome burst of creativity, pleasure and romantic possibility. Say yes to something enjoyable without first demanding evidence of its long-term usefulness. Let romance flourish by showing how enthusiastic you are. Venus, your ruler, moves into Scorpio and your relationship zone, increasing attraction but potentially jealousy too. Keep possessiveness in check. Work benefits from a more diplomatic approach, while a surprising idea over the weekend could solve a stubborn problem and provide an alternative income. Pleasure is occasionally productive, an argument Taurus rarely needs much help accepting.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

Your ruler Mercury changes signs this week and then spends the weekend making some fascinating connections, so expect your mind to be particularly busy. Home and family matters benefit from Thursday’s New Moon: clear something out, resolve an old issue or make the space work better. If a work situation isn’t providing joy, think of changing it or extracting yourself completely — life’s too short. Creatively, ideas arrive quickly; unfortunately, around Saturday, not all of them are reliable. By Sunday the fog lifts and one genuinely original possibility emerges. Record everything; believe selectively.

CANCER

(Jun 21 — Jul 22)

Conversations matter this week. The New Moon opens the door to a fresh understanding, useful information or perhaps a project involving writing, learning or communication. Let down your guard, and flow into the liminal spaces in your mind. Mars in Cancer keeps you motivated, although it can also make you rather quicker to react than usual. Pause before firing off the message. Home becomes more important as Mercury enters Libra, while Venus adds warmth to romance and creativity. Someone interesting may be paying closer attention than you realise.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

The Moon begins the week in Leo and meets Jupiter there, giving you an early burst of confidence, generosity and possibly the feeling that everything is going your way. What’s new? Enjoy it without becoming financially exuberant as you are prone to sharing good luck. Thursday’s Virgo New Moon is an excellent prompt to reconsider what you earn, spend and value. A clever conversation could open a door later in the week. By Sunday, an unexpected idea has real potential. Being optimistic is useful; being optimistic with a plan is even better.