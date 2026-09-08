Mzansi Meets the World brings global classical stars to South Africa

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The Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra brings South African musicians together for its landmark fifth anniversary tour this December.

The Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra has officially launched its landmark 2026 national tour, Mzansi Meets the World.

Marking a milestone, the tour serves as the Orchestra’s fifth anniversary concert tour, bringing together world-class international virtuosos and South Africa’s finest orchestral talent for performances in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Gqeberha this December.

“Five years ago, we began a remarkable journey — to build an orchestra that belongs to all South Africans, and to share the extraordinary power of music to transform lives and bring South Africans together,” says Bongani Tembe, chief executive and artistic director of Mzansi Philharmonic.

Bongani Tembe has helped shape the orchestra’s five-year journey, with the anniversary tour reflecting its growing national and international ambitions. (Mzansi Philharmonic Orchestra)

The 2026 tour features one of the world’s greatest violinists of all time, Maxim Vengerov, who will perform with Mzansi Philharmonic under the baton of acclaimed American conductor Joseph Young.

The programme includes Johannes Brahms’ Violin Concerto, Camille Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No. 3 (“Organ Symphony”) and a new South African composition commissioned especially for this milestone celebration.

Alongside the performances, Vengerov will lead a masterclass for South Africa’s gifted young string players. Vengerov says it is an honour to join the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra for this landmark fifth anniversary tour.

“South Africa possesses an incredible depth of musical spirit and talent. Performing the monumental Brahms’ Violin Concerto with this outstanding orchestra, coupled with the opportunity to work directly with young local string players in a masterclass, makes Mzansi Meets the World a truly special project for me,” he says.

Maxim Vengerov will perform Brahms’ Violin Concerto and lead a masterclass for South Africa’s promising young string players. (Mzansi Philharmonic Orchestra )

Young, celebrated for his dynamic interpretations and commitment to expanding his orchestral repertoire, returns to South Africa to conduct the tour’s full programme.

His collaboration with Mzansi Philharmonic underscores the orchestra’s ongoing mission to bring internationally recognised talent into direct partnership with South African musicians.

“Leading the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra for this landmark national tour is a privilege. The energy and artistry within this orchestra are exceptional.

“From the lush colours of the new South African work to the grand scale of Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony, we have designed a breathtaking programme that celebrates both South Africa’s rich heritage and its vibrant place on the global classical stage,” says Young.

Joseph Young will conduct famous works by Johannes Brahms and Camille Saint-Saëns, as well as a newly commissioned South African work, across the three-city tour. (Mzansi Philharmonic Orchestra)

Since its founding, the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra has been driven by a mission to use the power of music to unite people, promote artistic excellence, and create international pathways for South African talent.

Mzansi Meets the World embodies that mission in full: bringing globally celebrated artists like Vengerov and Young to perform alongside the nation’s top musicians, while nurturing the next generation through youth masterclasses.

As the orchestra marks five years of growth and impact, the tour stands as both a celebration of its journey so far and a statement of its continued ambition to connect South Africa with the world through music.

Concert schedule

Johannesburg: Linder Auditorium, Thursday, December 3 2026, 7.30pm

Cape Town: Cape Town City Hall, Sunday, December 6 2026, 6pm

Gqeberha: Feather Market Centre, Tuesday, December 8 2026, 6.30pm

Book your ticket exclusively online via Quicket. Tickets are priced from R200 to R1,000.

For more information, visit the Mzansi Philharmonic Orchestra website.

This article was sponsored by Mzansi Philharmonic Orchestra.