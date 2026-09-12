A-LISTERS | Stretching heritage, the Thebe Magugu way

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K Naomi Phakathi and Noni Gasa at the launch of the Thebe Magugu Lineage collection at Mall of Africa in Midrand. Picture:

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While one might define heritage as what we choose to preserve from our past (and, in turn, pass on to future generations), for Thebe Magugu, arguably the country’s most cerebral designer, “on its edges I think [heritage] must allow a bit of stretch”.

“I am Sotho and proudly so. We’re of course known for the seanamarena blanket and the mokorotlo straw hat… But because of my life — you know, work, gym, therapy… I can’t be in that all the time, but perhaps I can pull a motif or a print from there and put it on a cotton or a silk. I think that is the bigger philosophy of my work, of balancing who we are in culture but within our really modern lives.”

Thebe Magugu at the launch of his Lineage collection at Mall of Africa in Midrand. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

It is Thursday evening when I find myself among the most stylish crowd in the land for the launch of the latest venture by the man who was the first African to win the prestigious LVMH Young Designer Prize in 2019.

Titled “Lineage”, the tight collection comprising apparel and a fragrance was revealed at Woolworths’ flagship two-floor store in Midrand in celebration of Heritage Month.

It marks a full circle moment for the erudite crafter of cloth from Kimberley, arriving almost 10 years after he first drew our attention when he partnered with the retail behemoth as part of the Style by South Africa capsule on the South African Fashion Week ramp.

Ayanda G Thabethe at the Thebe Magugu Lineage collection launch at Mall of Africa in Midrand. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

Arriving at the womenswear concession of the store, I meet Ayanda G Thabethe wearing an ensemble from the collection while about to try on a few items she’d picked out was art patron Karabo Rafuza.

They devalue the true luxury and covetability of garments that Thebe has created

As we sip flutes of sparkling wine and sample delicious morsels including parmesan shortbread wafers with springbok carpaccio, chilli-marinated prawns, bobotie spring rolls served with butternut soup in espresso cups and mini vetkoeks filled with pulled lamb, the area quickly fills up with familiar faces such as actress Jessica Nkosi, lifestyle influencer Tshepi Vundla and Boity Thulo, who has just arrived back from a trip to Dubai.

Jessica Nkosi. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

My attention, though, is drawn to a face with distinctive freckles who I haven’t seen in more than a decade; the oh-so-stylish Noni Gasa, who rewards me with a big hug.

Last seen on our screens far too long ago as a judge on Project Runway, the fashion trailblazer — who holds an MBA in luxury brand management from the International Fashion Academy in Shanghai and a master’s in luxury business from Italy’s Polimoda fashion school — says she’s still in strategic marketing.

Noni of course was working for Woolies back when the retailer ran a major campaign with Pharrell Williams — the US musician went on to wear the menswear creative director hat at Louis Vuitton — and these days counts Swedish fast-fashion brand H&M and Lindt among her clients.

Onto the man of the hour, who Woolies marketing manager Phumza Rengqe introduces as “an exceptional South African creative we are so excited to share this moment with”.

Tshepi Vundla at the launch of the Thebe Magugu Lineage collection at Mall of Africa in Midrand. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

The soft-spoken designer smiles shyly as he takes his seat on stage, where he is joined by two more Woolies fashion folk, Brian Mtongana and Philippa Elson, for a panel discussion led by Nandi Dlepu.

As we learn, the whimsical hand-drawn motifs intuitive of the African landscape are intentionally abstract in nature.

“I love the idea of these clothes being open to interpretation like that, but you can also very much see bits of who we are,” Thebe says. “You know, we all go home for Christmas, and we all have these scenes in our heads that I wanted to evoke through the collection, but I wanted to also showcase the nuance and sophistication of us.”

With one skirt in the collection having already sold out online, it has proved to be a clever masterstroke.

However, one small note to the fashion folk who describe everything from candles to this beautifully designed limited edition collection as “luxury”, as one panellist on the night did. The result is that they devalue the true luxury and covetability of garments, such as the exceptionally crafted dresses featuring illustrations by artist Phathu Nembilwi, that Thebe has created under his own eponymous brand, Thebe Magugu.