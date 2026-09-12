Seven highlights of the European Film Festival South Africa

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Cinema lovers are in for a treat this month as the 13th European Film Festival South Africa arrives with 12 independent films. The festival serves up exactly what good cinema should: a heady mix of entertainment and thoughts to chew on long after the credits have rolled. Here are some of the highlights.

AQUI

This brave film by Portuguese director Tiago Guedes is based on JM Coetzee’s “Jesus Trilogy”, and centres on a mother, father and child – none of whom are related. They are thrown together in an eerie, bureaucratic new world where citizens are forced to erase their past memories. The more time you spend with them, the less this setup seems like a disorienting sci-fi dystopia; instead, it becomes a deeply moving look at the mysteries of raising a child, and a commentary on the unsettling world our sons and daughters are navigating right now.

In a statement written for the film’s official Cannes release, Coetzee endorsed the project, saying he was full of gratitude for independent producer Paulo Branco, “for the risk he was prepared to take in bringing to the screen a set of books that some might find difficult”.

For audiences who can immerse themselves in the strangeness of Coetzee’s vision, Aqui offers several striking set pieces and “simply superb” performances, to quote Coetzee himself.

The Last Viking. (supplied)

THE LAST VIKING

A Time Out reviewer’s response to this one was: “Warmth, empathy and severed fingers in the same film? Scandi noir is back.”

The Danish screen heartthrob Mads Mikkelsen gives a compelling performance as a confused man who thinks he is John Lennon in this fast-paced caper that is not only a crime thriller but also an endearingly offbeat story about the bonds that bind two brothers.

Christy. (Supplied)

CHRISTY

Also about two brothers and their bond, this Irish coming-of-age story marks the impressive directorial debut of Brendan Canty and has much in common with the “cinema of social realism” style of Ken Loach (The Wind That Shakes the Barley) and Mike Leigh (Secrets & Lies).

The title character, not yet 18, is kicked out of another foster home and takes refuge with his hard-working brother. Both of them carry the mother wound – the pain, trauma or emotional injury we experience within our relationship with our mother.

It won a Grand Prix at the Berlin Film Festival.

My Father's Shadow. (Supplied)

MY FATHER’S SHADOW

The British-Nigerian director Akinola Davies Jr and his brother, co-writer Wale Davies, won the 2026 Outstanding Debut Bafta for this left-field take on father-son relationships. It was also the UK’s official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards. Though it was not shortlisted, it did win the Caméra d’Or Special Mention at Cannes 2025.

Filmed in Lagos on 16mm, it follows a father and his two young sons as they journey into the city in 1993, on the eve of a major political crisis. The father is played by Slow Horses’ Sope Dirisu, and his sons are played by first-time actors Godwin Chiemerie Egbo and Chibuike Marvellous Egbo.

Fatherland. (GRZYBOWSKA AGATA)

FATHERLAND

Fatherland from Germany is one of three studies of the often-complex father-daughter relationship. Star Sandra Hüller (Oscar-nominated for Anatomy of a Fall) gives a stellar performance as the daughter of the Nobel Prize-winning German writer Thomas Mann.

Hüller’s star power is undeniable as the daughter who both bears the weight of and fiercely confronts her father’s stance on post-war Germany. Is he still a hero, or is there no place for a man who preaches the importance of art in a shattered society?

Grounded in the road movie genre, the film follows Erika Mann as she travels with her father across Germany in 1949, when he is due to receive two Goethe Awards – one in Frankfurt in West Germany and the other in Weimar in East Germany. Erika serves as her father’s driver, assistant and editor, centring the intellectual giant within a complex, critical family dynamic.

Directed by Oscar winner Pawel Pawlikowski (Best Foreign Language Film for his 2013 drama Ida), Fatherland is painterly in its sharp black-and-white cinematography, a continuation of a visual style seen in his previous masterpieces Ida and Cold War.

The Beloved. (Supplied)

THE BELOVED

In this study of father-daughter dysfunction by Spanish director Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Javier Bardem gives one of his finest performances as Esteban, a film director and father of Emilia, played by the remarkable Victoria Luengo.

Esteban – coercive, controlling and emotionally abusive – invites his estranged daughter Emilia to star in a film about Spain’s colonial exploitation of the Western Sahara. While it is ostensibly a film about a film shoot, it really explores whether colonial relationships play themselves out in the father-daughter relationship, weaving in themes of power, submission and the confrontation of guilt.

La Grazia. (Supplied)

LA GRAZIA

This one from Italy also focuses on the father-daughter relationship, albeit a much healthier one than in The Beloved. A fictional Italian president, played by Toni Servillo, is on the eve of retiring and must grapple with whether to approve a bill legalising euthanasia. Will he have the courage, not only to let go of a betrayal by his late wife many decades earlier, but also to make a decision about dignified dying that will profoundly affect the future of Italy?

In form, La Grazia is quirky (the staid president who loves hip hop) and clever. In content, it is nuanced and relevant to South Africa, where a landmark dignity case is currently before our courts to challenge the ban on assisted dying, which could pave the way for future parliamentary legislation. The film is meticulously colour-coordinated, lending visual flair to even the scenes in an Italian prison.

Colours of Time. (supplied)

Young Mothers (Supplied)

• Other films include Colours of Time (France), Young Mothers (Belgium), A Family (Netherlands), Franz (Poland) and The Porcelain War (Ukraine). The festival runs from 17-27 September with screenings in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban. For more information, visit www.eurofilmfest.co.za.