STAYING IN | Things to stream

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If you have 45 minutes

DEATH VALLEY SEASON 2 — DStv Stream

Timothy Spall returns as retired actor John Chapel whose talent for unravelling stories proves most helpful to DS Janie Mallowan (Gwyneth Keyworth) in solving a string of murders in Wales.

If you have 90 minutes

COLD STORAGE — Prime Video

A romantic comedy slyly disguised as a splatter B-movie horror, British director Jonny Campbell delivers solid comic entertainment in this wild ride for two cold-storage employees, starring Joe Keery, Georgina Campbell and Liam Neeson.

If you have 100 minutes

THE TREK — Prime Video

Morné Visser, Rob van Vuuren and Maurice Carpede star in Meekaeel Adam’s eerie, tense period horror set in 1846 in the Kalahari where a Dutch-Afrikaans family travelling with their British benefactor begin to realise that the land is trying to kill them.

If you have 2 hours

THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU — Disney+

Jon Favreau directs Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White and of course the internet’s favourite “Baby Yoda” (Grogu) in an uneven transfer of the characters from the series to the world of the big screen.

If you have 3 hours

THE BRIDGE ON THE RIVER KWAI — Netflix

They don’t make them like this any more. David Lean’s epic prisoner-of-war drama starring Alec Guinness, Jack Hawkins, William Holden and Sessue Hayakawa, filmed in CinemaScope, won seven Oscars in 1958 and is still best seen on the widest screen you can find.