BOOK BITES | Jennie Godfrey, Kevin Jared Hosein

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'The Barbecue at No. 9' by Jennie Godfrey (Supplied)

The Barbecue at No. 9

Jennie Godfrey, Hutchinson Heinemann

***** (5 stars)

Admittedly this book does not have the most enticing title, but it truly is an entertaining read and deserves a cracking five stars for creativity and charm. The entire book takes place over a single day and vividly transports the reader back to the day in 1985 that touched the lives of millions around the world through the biggest music event ever — the Live Aid concert that was broadcast to an estimated 1.9-billion viewers worldwide. As the event plays out on stage, so readers are taken into the heart of Delmont Close — a crescent street in London inhabited by an array of residents ranging from the smaller homes at each end of the street to the larger mansions on the curve — all clearly laid out in a diagram at the beginning of the book. Houseproud Lydia of number 9 — the Lady Di of Delmont Close — decides to host a braai and invites everyone in the street. As the great acts of the day play out on stage (who will ever forget that Freddie Mercury performance?) they serve as the backdrop to turbulent events happening at the barbecue where the ’80s nostalgia is vividly created through fashion, music, politics, and the Ethiopian famine. It’s a great read and highly recommended if you’re in the mood to revisit that day and encounter a bunch of colourful characters and a bit of suburban mayhem. — Gill Gifford

'Hungry Ghosts' by Kevin Jared Hosein. (Supplied)

Hungry Ghosts

Kevin Jared Hosein, Bloomsbury

**** (4 stars)

It’s the 1940s in rural Trinidad and the society is fractured — not just along class lines, but because of the US invasion. Hansraj Saroop is a devoted husband, father and community member who takes care of those he shares a barrack with. But when Dalton Changoor — the rich man he works for — goes missing, Changoor’s wife Marlee enlists Saroop’s help, setting in motion a dynamic that will soon cause further fractures in his family; among those he shares the ramshackle building with; and between them and the city dwellers. Written with great insight and energy, Hungry Ghosts is both lyrically beautiful and jarring at times. It paints a snapshot of a world in which women are second-class citizens, where love and violence vie between shifting loyalties, and ingrained societal injustices are the order of the day. — Sanet Oberholzer