Derek, Zendaya, Megan: best and worst dressed at the Emmy Awards

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DEREK HOUGH

Derek Hough walks the red carpet at the Television Academy's 78th Emmy Awards telecast at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on September 14 2026. Picture: (Jordan Strauss)

With this winning look, it’s no wonder Hough was spotted jazzing up and down the red carpet. The TV personality and professional dancer isn’t always one to turn heads, but this time around he brought his best foot forward.

The silky fabric carries the ease and comfort we would expect from an athletic star, with the emerald a great choice that is not clashing as a colour option. The illusion of his tie being a shirt is the perfect touch to avoid boring old tux and bow tie combos. What a way to make menswear exciting without looking like a clown.

THADDEUS LAGRONE

Thaddeus LaGrone at the 78th Emmy Awards on September 14 2026. Picture: (Dan Steinberg)

If Hough brought the style, Lagrone brought the sexy back. The dazzling black three-piece features a plunging neckline that would have been clunky had he opted for a shirt. It’s also not over accessorised thanks to the detailed print on his suit and coat.

TRISHA PAYTAS

Who knew Paytas could turn a good look, not only off the red carpet but in general. The YouTube sensation turned heads in a stunning layered gown. The nude column dress would be exceptional on its own, but is a marvel for how the royal blue train helps shape her waist and add the right amount of drama. A refreshing approach to fashion when everyone is minimal and too scared to pair different colours.

WILLIAM STANFORD-DAVIS

This year the men truly showed out. Standord-Davis gave us a dazzling moment in a midnight suit with dazzling sequin details. Other than the shine on both ears to add an extra level of bling, the dragonfly brooch compliments the fabric and catches your eye beautifully from the lapel.

CARL CLEMONS HOPKINS

With inspiration that seem to borrow from his own street culture style and the loose silhouettes of Japan’s animations style hubs, the deconstructed suit is a brilliant stroke of genius from The Hacks star.

ZENDAYA

Zendaya arrives at the 78th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Picture: (Richard Shotwell)

In what looks like a moment inspired by Halle Berry, Zendaya’s hairstylist Ursula Stephen and makeup artist Ernesto Casillas rarely receive the praise they deserve. It’s their genius that brings together the red carpet for which is moments she is famed. The dress is what we expect: a perfect pick that works for the small-framed star — but it’s the effortless hair and makeup that are worth mentioning.

Worst

MEG STALTER

Meg Stalter at the 78th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Picture: (Mark J. Terrill)

Stalter usually blends her brand of fashion humour quite well, but this time we are not laughing with her but rather at her. It’s a little too ridiculous to come as an Emmy statuette and not try to make it work. There could have been so many options for flowing gowns and approaches to a glowing golden skin look, but we’re stuck with this early Halloween costume instead.

COREY HENDRIX

Corey Hendrix at the Television Academy's 78th Emmy Awards. Picture: (Jordan Strauss)

This year’s Emmy Awards were the battlefield for the Velvet Wars, and Hendrix is among its victims. The fabric has had an on again-off again relationship with the spotlight, but ultimately many of its victims were crushed, and not in the stylish way.

Hendrix’s approach is too overwhelming, and while the colour works for him, it is the velvet option that does absolutely nothing for the overall look.

SHALENE WOODLEY

The colour palette Woodley went for here would work well if she did for a late night TV interview or movie premiere. For an award show, it’s clumsy and chaotic, with the palazzo pants screaming for a more restrained approach.

COLMAN DOMINGO

Colman Domingo arrives at the Emmy Awards on September 14 2026. Picture: (Mark J. Terrill)

Domingo has the right idea in mind. It is a look worth pursuing when you look at that micro bow tie and how it works so well with his Chinese blazer. However, the colours don’t work well together, with each one clashing though the ensemble is a great effort.

YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II at the Peacock Theatre. Picture: (Jordan Strauss)

Abdul-mateen joins a long list of gents who attended the night in oversized suits. but this definitely needed a nip and tuck. The sequin jacket sits heavy and creates a drooping effect that doesn’t have chunky shoes or loose fit pants from which to riff off.

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