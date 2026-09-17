How to talk about gender-based violence with your children

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Harmful exposure on the internet may be doing more harm than good, experts warn. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

It’s only been a few weeks since the month of August and its dedication to women has come to a close, yet the country is being swept under a cloud of morbid headlines surrounding a string of murders in the east of Joburg.

Conversations have sparked national concern about femicide, the lack of solutions and preventative measures.

Among the conversations are those of how to talk to children about the matter as a means of changing the mindset of a young generation that ought not to be perpetuating the violence of previous generations.

Psychologist and coach Robyn Wilson says it’s important to raise young people who “understand dignity, equality, respect, consent and accountability”.

Wilson says there is a crucial role for guardians and parents to play when educating their children about understanding GBV and developing the knowledge, values and confidence needed to build safe and respectful relationships. And that goes for both boys and girls.

Runners in Kempton Park honour Elizabeth 'Tsontso' Moselakgomo, who went for a jog and was later found dead. Picture: (SUPPLIED)

“Children must learn that every person has the right to feel safe, that their body belongs to them, and that it is not acceptable to hurt, threaten or control another person,” she says. “The onus of GBV does not only fall on girls but requires parents to ensure both understand that violence, intimidation and coercive behaviour are unacceptable.

“Parents can challenge stereotypes such as ‘boys must be tough’ and ‘girls are responsible for their own safety’. Children must understand that the way a person dresses or behaves does not make them responsible for another person’s violence or actions.”

Harmful exposure

Wilson says children are living in a digital age where overexposure or desensitisation also affects them due to the content they are inundated with.

“Ongoing exposure to GBV can place considerable strain on their wellbeing. This may include chronic stress and a heightened sense of fear, anxiety, emotional distress, trauma-related symptoms, disruption to emotional, social and cognitive development and may impact attachment and relationships,” she warns.

It’s important for conversations on the topic to avoid graphic details or make children feel that danger is everywhere. Wilson suggests that parents focus instead on practical safety measures such as identifying safe places and trusted adults as well as when and how to seek help and identify an unsafe situation.

Parents need to lead by example so that children do not receive education about fostering equality while witnessing intimidation. Picture: (123RF/milkos)

Follow the leader

Educational psychologist Beverly Seabi notes that parents need to lead by example so that children do not receive education about fostering equality while witnessing intimidation, sexism or abuse at home.

The horror of losing a loved one to GBV does not only exist from a cellphone screen or news broadcast for some kids, but is a reality for those who must mourn.

Seabi says parents should acknowledge a child’s fear, limit repeated exposure to disturbing coverage and maintain normal routines. There should also be practical safety plans such as agreed transportation, emergency contacts and family check-in times that can restore a sense of control.

“Young children do not need graphic details. They can simply be told that women were killed, the police are investigating and adults are working to identify those responsible.”

Social media continues to be a pervasive platform where parents cannot always have control over what their kids see, especially teens who are exposed to the likes of Andrew Tate or MacG, who may express concerning remarks about victims of violence.

Parents can challenge stereotypes such as ‘boys must be tough’ and ‘girls are responsible for their own safety’ — Robyn Wilson

“Parents should remain involved in their teenagers’ online lives, but involvement should not amount to secret surveillance,” says Seabi. “Families should agree on rules concerning privacy settings, contact with strangers, sharing intimate images, location information, online harassment and night-time device use.”

Seabi encourages parents to regularly ask teenagers what they watch, who they follow and what messages the content communicates about women and relationships. Through questions like, “is this person promoting respect or control,” parents can encourage critical thinking. While technical controls on social media may help curb the problem, it is open communication and digital literacy that are more effective than monitoring alone.

How to talk to boys

Preventative measures aimed at girls and young women have often caused a lot of frustration due to them being ineffective or encouraging a victim-blaming mentality.

A lot of focus should be on boys, and how they can be better taught about GBV.

“Boys must be taught that masculinity does not require dominance, emotional suppression or control over women,” says Seabi. This starts with conversations around consent, and understanding that it must be respected. This also means that boys must learn that “rejection must never be treated as humiliation or justification for revenge”.

The aim is not merely to raise boys who avoid committing violence. It is to raise boys who respect women’s humanity, practise equality and refuse to remain silent when others behave abusively — Beverly Seabi

“Parents should explain that checking a partner’s phone, controlling her clothing, isolating her from friends, threatening her, or demanding constant access to her location are forms of coercion — not love. Boys should also learn to identify and manage anger, jealousy, sadness and embarrassment without becoming aggressive.”

Seabi encourages parents to speak out against sexist jokes, against the sharing of intimate images of others, and that their children should seek help when a friend threatens or harms a girl.

She says it is important for boys to see men participating in caregiving and household responsibilities, apologising when wrong and treating women as equal decision-makers.

“The aim is not merely to raise boys who avoid committing violence. It is to raise boys who respect women’s humanity, practise equality and refuse to remain silent when others behave abusively.”

TimesLIVE