Lifestyle

Nuts about nuts: Why macadamias are taking over

Here’s how to incorporate the popular ingredient in sweet and savoury dishes

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From breakfast to desserts, we get the low down on how to add nuts to your diet. Picture: (africa-studio.com (Olga Yastremska and Leonid Yastremskiy))

The journey from orchard to table has seen macadamia become one of the favourite nutritional ingredients to keep stocked in the kitchen.

With spring in full force, health nuts look for healthier eating alternatives, with macadmia nuts a popular favourite of late when it comes to snack bowls and smoothies.

“Known for their creamy texture, delicate flavour and satisfying crunch, macadamias are more than a convenient snack. Their naturally high levels of healthy monounsaturated fats, together with fibre and essential nutrients, make them a nourishing addition to everyday eating,” said Jillian Laing, a representative of the Love Macadamia movement.

While it’s not a secret ingredient capable of making the changes you need, their versatility means they can be enjoyed in everyday meals and snacks. From a simple handful to something a little more creative, here’s how Laing believes you can enjoy the nuts.

Breakfast

Sprinkle chopped macadamias over yoghurt, oats or smoothie bowls.

Lunch

Add a handful to salads for crunch and texture.

Snacking

Combine them with dried fruit or fresh fruit for an easy snack.

Baking

Use chopped macadamias in biscuits, muffins and slices.

Savoury dishes

Add them to stir fries, roasted vegetables and grain bowls.

Entertaining

Pair them with cheese, fruit and crackers on a grazing board.

Something sweet

Combine macadamias with dark chocolate for a simple treat.

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