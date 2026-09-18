Chakalaka, atchar, and beats: A taste of the Scorpion Kings’ culinary collaboration

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DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small drop 'The King’s Feast' meals before the FNB Stadium takeover. Picture:

With the Scorpion Kings set to take over the FNB Stadium on September 19, the duo teamed up with RocoMamas for a limited-edition menu that brings music, food and South African culture together in perfect rhythm.

Dubbed “The King’s Feast”, the menu is inspired by DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, featuring three exclusive items:

The Madumane Double (burger)

Double beef smash patties (200g total)

Brioche bun

Toppings: chakalaka, sliced chorizo sausage and melted cheese

Sauce: signature burger sauce

Pasta King (burger)

Southern fried chicken breast

Brioche bun

Toppings: mango atchar, jalapeño peppers and cheese

Scorpion Kings Pan (sharing platter)

Pork ribs, southern fried chicken strips, and chicken wings

Sides: Chakalaka, coleslaw (or spicy slaw) and pap balls

Dips: Two signature dipping sauces (including a spicy peri-peri sauce)

Scorpion Kings' Rocomamas menu. Picture: (Supplied)

The offering reimagines beloved local heritage flavours through RocoMamas’ signature high-octain, smashed and sauced style.

Before the main event, we got an exclusive backstage pass to try out the menu and sample the culinary track before it hit the main stage.

If you’re vegetarian, you might want to try the eats alongside meat eaters so you can nibble on their pap, coleslaw and the chakalala while eating your burger with a veggie pattie.

The coleslaw hit a decent creamy tempo. As for the chakalaka, it brought some heat but had way too much curry powder.

But if you’re a meat eater, you are spoilt for choice, as you get to indulge in a meal that truly comes just in time to celebrate Heritage Month, as the flavours roll out like a masterfully orchestrated setlist, tuning into the rich beats of traditional Mzansi cooking.

TimesLIVE