Obamas mourn death of ‘cherished family member’ Sunny

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Former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, are mourning the death of their Portuguese Water Dog, Sunny, whom they described as a “cherished member of our family”.

The Obamas shared the news on social media on Wednesday. “Yesterday, we lost a cherished member of our family,” the Obamas wrote in an Instagram post.

Sunny joined the Obama family and their first dog, Bo, at the start of Barack Obama’s second term in the White House in 2013. Bo died from cancer at the age of 12 in 2021. The two dogs frequently featured in official family portraits and quickly became public favourites.

The Obamas recalled that when Sunny first arrived, they fell in love with her immediately, though there were challenges.

“We had trouble keeping up with her, for Sunny was a force of nature. Athletic and full of boundless energy, she leapt over the hedges on the South Lawn like they weren’t even there, chasing squirrels, birds, and anything else that moved.”

While the way to Bo’s heart usually involved a treat, the Obamas noted that Sunny was more adventurous, affectionate and protective.

“Sunny was more interested in having us run around with her, roll on the floor with her, or have her belly rubbed for as long as we were willing. She loved the girls, even if they were pestering her when she was napping. She loved our team and would often follow them around, helping them on the job. She was fiercely protective of Bo, who she rightly sensed wasn’t always as alert and attentive as she was.”

The Obamas also fondly remembered Sunny’s odd habits, such as preferring people over other dogs, drinking loudly and sloppily, and hating water despite being a Portuguese Water Dog.

Despite her quirks, they viewed her as practically perfect.

“As far as our family was concerned, she was pretty much perfect, and for 13 years, she would be by our side ... always loyal, always sweet, always ready for adventure, still fiery and gorgeous till the very end of her days. We will miss her terribly, and imagine she’s with her big brother now, making sure he’s OK.”

TimesLIVE