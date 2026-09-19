JACKET NOTES | Leela Verity on her book ‘Spirit@Rest’

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People often assume that a search for meaning begins when life falls apart. Mine began when, by most conventional measures, life was going very well: I seemingly had it all — happy marriage, successful career, financial prosperity. If I had it all, then why wasn’t I happy? Was there something wrong with me?

I was raised in a traditional Christian family, educated as a lawyer, and fortunate to enjoy a successful legal career. Yet beneath the outward success was a persistent sense that something essential was missing. I had achieved many of the goals I thought would bring fulfilment, yet there was an inner emptiness that nothing seemed to fill. There was a hole inside me and no matter how I tried to fill it, the emptiness would remain. This caused me to become disillusioned with life, and I found myself asking deeper questions about truth, meaning, and the purpose of life.

Those questions led me to leave my career, much to my parents’ dismay, and the disapproval of my colleagues and friends, who thought I had gone mad. But I had to find answers, and Spirit@Rest is the story of my journey of exploration and discovery. It is the story of a seeker. It follows a golden thread through different traditions, experiences and landscapes in search of something that ultimately cannot be found through achievement, status or accumulation.

There was a hole inside me and no matter how I tried to fill it, the emptiness would remain.

Together with my husband, Maurice, I travelled extensively through India, Asia, Europe and Central America, exploring different religions, philosophies and spiritual practices. Along the way I encountered Buddhism, yoga, mindfulness, meditation, contemplative Christianity, as well as many teachers whose wisdom challenged my assumptions and expanded my understanding.

'Spirit@Rest' by Leela Verity. (Supplied)

The book documents a spiritual journey that spanned over a decade. What surprised me was how the journey unfolded once I stepped off the beaten track — marriage, job, children, work until you retire, etc. I never knew what lay ahead. There had to be a willingness to take the next step without seeing the whole path ahead. It always amazed me that once I took a step, the next step would reveal itself. I guess this is what living in faith is all about.

I also never knew how the book was going to end. The ending also came as a surprise to me. In fact, the entire journey was a surprise, as it consisted of walking down unknown and mysterious paths. At the time, I could never have predicted where those roads less travelled would lead me.

I wasn’t even looking for God. In fact, I was angry with what I perceived as an unjust, distant and uncaring God. I had been so stressed in my career as a lawyer that I was desperately seeking peace of mind more than anything else. I was also looking for enlightenment, truth, wisdom, and somehow along the way, I found God, or should I say, He found me. This turned my life upside down because I was running a successful Buddhist retreat centre. God used unusual circumstances to lead me into the Catholic Church. This was obviously not very compatible with being a Buddhist and running a Buddhist centre!

This was another difficult crossroads in my life, because my intellectual mind loved Buddhist philosophy — it is logical and makes sense, whereas Christian faith is mysterious and often unfathomable to the mind. I lived in two worlds and struggled for a long time to transition completely from one to the other.

My hope is that readers will recognise something of their own questions and struggles in the book. Most of us, at some stage, sense that there must be more to life than striving for success. This book is an invitation to explore that possibility and to discover where their search might lead.