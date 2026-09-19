PARTING SHOT | Reclaiming our homeland

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Fine-art photographer Matthew Willman continues a homage to the land in his latest book which documents South Africa’s deserted landscapes. Traversing the pages of Tuisland, ‘n stillewe, the black-and-white images share the photographer’s four-year exploration on an introspective journey across the country. These are landscapes devoid of people, and as Willman says: “It’s a collection you must interpret for yourself.”

Celebrated poet Antjie Krog’s foreword attests to the land’s grounding ability. Free State-born and farm-raised, Krog directs us to converse with the Earth through Willman’s lens and encourages the reader to reclaim the titular ‘homeland’ from past political contexts. Krog writes, “Soos die bloue lug, behoort die aarde aan niemand nie,” meaning that like the blue sky, the Earth belongs to no one. Yet, as Krog notes, Willman has long been in communion with the land.

Tuisland: Frankfort, Free State. (Matthew Willman.)

Willman’s career includes tenure with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, he’s worked with politicians, celebrities and ballet dancers, and held commissions from numerous high-profile corporates. A recent project required the photographer to document mining processes in South Africa, Europe, and the US which resulted in underground descents in pursuit of chiaroscuro (light-dark) images, of people working in darkness. Greatlands followed and is Willman’s previous limited-edition coffee-table book featuring the country’s wildest places.

Nine times out of 10 these pictures aren’t pretty; instead they evoke emotion.

The photographer handwrites the exact geolocation next to every image in Greatlands; however, Tuisland records no precise coordinates. Instead, each photo is labelled with a simple place name, starting with “Heilbron, Free State” and ending with “Kruispad Kerk, R707 road, Free State”, thereby implying a communal discourse. “I did 3,000km just in the Free State and drove all the backroads,” says Willman, and despite beginning and ending in that province, his collection holds images from across the nation.

Tuisland: Rouw, Free State (Matthew Willman.)

In preparation, the photographer divided the country into a grid and followed the lines vertically and horizontally, visiting different regions intermittently. “That’s the beauty of South Africa, you can literally pack your bag and go nowhere slowly, and that’s what I did. My trips weren’t long; I wasn’t on holiday; I didn’t talk to anyone; and my phone was off. You see telephone poles, you see sheep, you see windmills, you see mountains, you see barren land; and it takes 10 hours to travel 400km because you’re stopping and taking photographs.”

Willman claims that remembered visions of the countryside, seen from the back seat of his father’s Ford Sierra during childhood road trips, inspired him to undertake this foray into photographing South African settings. Tuisland is the final collection that Willman’s father viewed before his recent passing, making it as much an ode to him as to the nation’s landscape. Willman cites Paul Alberts and David Goldblatt’s legacy as motivation, with their dialogue on visible and invisible borders, although the photographer claims it is not an emulation of their work because the contemporary environment is fundamentally altered. “Am I replicating what they did? No, I’m shooting it in a different South Africa, a South Africa that has changed,” he says.

Tuisland: Springbok, Northern Cape. (Matthew Willman)

The photographer intentionally avoided digital processes in Greatlands and Tuisland, choosing instead to capture images with analogue cameras and developed the initial hand-printed photos from rolls of film in chemical baths. Willman refrigerates the chemicals in his kitchen and processes the images in a darkroom below his home that overlooks a nature reserve near Durban. Despite his colourful location, the photographer’s penchant for the black-and-white format comes from the focus on tone and texture, separating reality from imagination. “Nine times out of 10 these pictures aren’t pretty; instead they evoke emotion. They’re real,” says Willman.

With publication supported by an LW Hiemstra Trust grant, Willman suggests Tuisland is an expression of the love that all South Africans have for the country. He says, “Our land is not always pretty, but our land is beautiful. It might be shots of simple power lines in the Karoo, an old broken car or one of three windmills, but for me, that is beautiful. My favourite image in the book is an empty street in Calvinia.”

Tuisland can be purchased directly from the photographer: matthew@matthewwillman.co.za or visit