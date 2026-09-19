WHAT’S ON | Going Out

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MOJO MARKET HERITAGE DAY STREET FEST

WHERE: 30 Regent Rd, Sea Point, Cape Town

WHEN: September 24

This Heritage Day, Regent Road becomes one massive proudly South African street party bringing together the sounds, flavours, people and cultures that make Mzansi unlike anywhere else. Featuring 16 live bands, DJs and artists across multiple stages, serving everything from Afro-soul and jazz to rock, hip-hop, amapiano and dance-floor anthems, the line-up includes Bongeziwe Mabandla, Jack Parow, Dwson, Kujenga, Nomadic Orchestra, DJ Loyd, Congo Cowboys, Mila Smith, Thandeka Dladla, and many more. It’s not just about the music: expect a full street takeover packed with food stalls, outside bars, dancing and thousands of people coming together for one huge Heritage Day jol. Tickets are available from R200 via Quicket.

Joburg Ballet dancers Latoya Mokoena and Mario Gaglione perform in 'Carmen: The Ballet'. (Lauge Sorensen)

CARMEN: THE BALLET

WHERE: Joburg Theatre, 163 Civic Blvd, Braamfontein, Johannesburg

WHEN: September 25-October 4

Veronica Paeper’s dramatic ballet classic, Carmen, returns to the Joburg Theatre stage as part of Joburg Ballet’s 25th Anniversary Season. Last presented by Joburg Ballet in 2018, this sizzling production brings one of the world’s most famous stories of passion, jealousy and fate vividly to life through dance. Set to the unforgettable music of Georges Bizet, Carmen: The Ballet follows the fiery and free-spirited Carmen, whose irresistible allure draws the soldier Don José into a dangerous world of desire, obsession and betrayal. When Carmen’s affections turn to the glamorous bullfighter Escamillo, Don José’s love darkens into jealousy, setting the scene for a devastating final encounter. A powerful fusion of classical ballet, theatrical storytelling and Spanish-inspired drama, Paeper’s Carmen is a thrilling portrait of a woman who refuses to be owned, and of the passions that consume those who try to possess her. Tickets are available from R250 via Webtickets.

Following the success of its 2025 edition, the Highlands Food, Wine & Art Fair is back — and bigger than ever. (Highlands Food, Wine and Art Fair)

HIGHLANDS FOOD, WINE & ART FAIR 2026

WHERE: Rhodes Studio House, 170 Muller St, Rhodes Village

WHEN: September 25-26

Following the success of the inaugural Highlands Food & Wine Fair last year, the 2026 event is set to be bigger and better. For the first time, the fair will span two days and will feature not only exceptional food and wine but also a vibrant showcase of talented local artists and creatives from further afield. Join Rhodes Studio House for a weekend of delicious flavours, fine wines, inspiring artistry, live entertainment, and the warm hospitality of the Highlands. Whether you’re a food lover, wine enthusiast, art collector or simply looking for a wonderful day out, the Highlands Food, Wine & Art Fair 2026 promises an unforgettable experience. Tickets are available from R25 via Quicket.