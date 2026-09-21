IN PICS | Skies come alive at Africa Aerospace and Defence

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The Rooivalk, a South African assault helicopter showing its capabilities during a display at the African Aerospace Display 2026 in Tshwane. Picture:

SAAF’s hawk is seen airbone at the AAD 2026 in Pretoria, where thousands of aircraft lovers have come to watch the air show. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

Hundreds of aviation enthusiasts gathered to witness a spectacle that transformed the sky into a theatre of precision, power and skill at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria on Saturday.

SANDF members during the Africa Aerospace and Defence at Waterklook Air Force Base. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

Held biennially, AAD is regarded as the only event of its kind on the African continent, bringing together aerospace, defence and security leaders, military delegations, manufacturers, procurement specialists and innovators from across the air, land and sea domains.

SANDF members seen showcasing some of their capabilities during the Africa Aerospace and Defence at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Tshwane. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

But beyond the business of defence and aviation, it was the skies that commanded attention.

Spectators watch an Air Bus 737 flying low during the Africa Aerospace and Defence at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Tshwane. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

Aircraft tore across the horizon in breathtaking aerobatic displays, formations so tight they seemed almost impossible, and manoeuvres that left crowds momentarily holding their breath.

The thunder of engines could be felt deep in the chest as pilots pushed aircraft and precision to their limits.

Sling Aircraft perform during Africa Aerospace and Defence 2026 at Waterkloof Air Force Base, in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: (Themba Hadebe)

As the day drew to a close, the final aircraft disappeared into a dramatic sunset — leaving behind a crowd still looking skyward, captivated by a display of aviation at its most spectacular.

Sling Aircraft perform during Africa Aerospace and Defence 2026 at Waterkloof Air Force Base, in Pretoria. Picture: (Themba Hadebe)

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