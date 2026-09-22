Taste Stellenbosch Restaurant Safari, a moveable feast

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

You don’t need your khakis to go on this safari. You can wear them, but the things you’ll need for this outing are comfortable shoes and elasticated pants (or skirts). Taste Stellenbosch took a group of us on a culinary adventure — one night, three restaurants, three courses. A moveable feast. Hemingway wrote about Paris in his memoir, and yeah, the food is okay there, but Stellenbosch is on another level.

In this small area (including wine farms), there are about 180 restaurants and plenty of them are award-winning — whether it is for the chef, the restaurant itself or its wine. To me, it is the gourmet capital of SA and I will be going back soon as I have never dined so well in my life.

Bertus Basson’s eatery and wine bar, Spek & Bone. (Jennifer Platt)

We were divided into several groups; ours took the lower Dorp Street historical route. We first headed to Spek & Bone, Bertus Basson’s eatery and wine bar. We were only supposed to have cocktails but we tasted a few of their small plates.

The scrumptious corn ribs at Spek & Bone. (Jennifer Platt)

It’s seasonal and the menu does change but if you have a chance, order some of their crunchy corn ribs which are served with a sublime dressing.

De Vier (Supplied)

Next we had starters at De Vier. Among a smorgasbord of food, outstanding highlights were the delicious rump steak strips — oh, the authentic smoky flavour — and the hoisin-fried calamari.

De Vier (Jennifer Platt)

Stomachs nearly full to capacity already, we took a quick walk to the De Volkskombuis restaurant which is situated in a historic Herbert Baker building. We had their special. The short rib pasta was probably the best pasta dish I have ever eaten and even though we thought we possibly couldn’t eat all of it, it was slurped up quick sticks. We didn’t stop and ended the night at the popular De Warenmarkt for dessert — a milk tart pancake, waffles and coffee.

Inside the warm and cosy De Volkskombuis restaurant. (Supplied)

Taste Stellenbosch, part of Visit Stellenbosch, has these restaurant safaris on now. It’s best to book right away on Dineplan as there are limited tickets. The next one is the Church Street Route from the September 3-5 and then the Ryneveld Route on September 9–10 and 12.

For more information go to taste.visitstellenbosch.org.

* Platt was a guest of Taste Stellenbosch.