Dolly Parton’s estate accuses nephew Bryan Seaver of threats to her legacy

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Court documents filed in Nashville on Tuesday against Bryan Seaver and Dolly Parton’s former security detail offer the first signs of discord in a carefully managed estate process for one of the most beloved personalities in music and beyond. File photo:

Dolly Parton’s estate has accused the country music icon’s nephew of threatening violence and to destroy his aunt’s legacy and business empire, and has asked a judge to keep him away from its employees and business dealings.

Court documents filed in Nashville on Tuesday against Bryan Seaver and Parton’s former security detail offer the first signs of discord in a carefully managed estate process for one of the most beloved personalities in music and beyond.

In the temporary restraining order request filed by She’s Alive, it claims Seaver sent increasingly threatening messages over the past few weeks. Seaver did not immediately respond to an e-mail requesting comment.

Seaver owns a company that provided Parton’s security detail and was handpicked by the star to announce her death from cancer last month.

She’s Alive is run by Danny Nozell, Parton’s longtime manager.

Last week She’s Alive terminated Seaver and Squadron Augmented Protection Services, saying his “terrorising conduct made their continued retention untenable”, according to court documents.

The court documents showcase text messages and e-mails She’s Alive said were sent by Seaver starting soon before Parton’s death. The messages begin with threats to destroy the brand, and then after her death, depict Seaver revelling in his newfound fame and calling himself an “international arms dealer”.

I’m going to set up a podcast dedicated to ruining Dolly’s brand partnerships and telling the violations these people have done on us. It’s going to be great. Or f****** pay me — A text message written by Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver

In a message written on September 1 and included in the court documents, he said: “I’m going to set up a podcast dedicated to ruining Dolly’s brand partnerships and telling the violations these people have done on us. It’s going to be great. Or f****** pay me.”

Seaver also claimed he worked for private military contractors overseas during the Iraq war and used that experience as part of the threats, according to the complaint.

The messages have resulted in Parton’s trusts and estates attorney leaving and employees of She’s Alive resigning, according to the court documents. The entity has also had to hire private security for its employees, including at their homes, the documents state.

The restraining order is meant to:

stop Seaver from talking with or being within 300m of She’s Alive employees, attorneys and business partners; and

keep him from interfering with its business relationships.

Parton wrote hundreds of songs, including the classics Jolene, Coat of Many Colors and I Will Always Love You that earned more than 100-million worldwide sales and more than 1-billion online streams.

AP