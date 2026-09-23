Enjoy succulent BBQ ribs with your Heritage Day braai

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We are three months away from Dezemba Madness which means there will be a lot of talk about Black Friday specials, Halloween costume ideas and the final prep for any holiday plans you may have made.

It’s also signalling the end of Heritage Month, with the holidays just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with a braai.

These are also the sentiments of Chef Nondumiso Gwala (with her team of sous chefs), who is celebrating September’s Heritage Month at Simbithi Country Club. With her own spin on the traditional braai, Gwala offers us her most succulent BBQ ribs recipe that will definitely be a favourite for anyone celebrating on the day.

BBQ Pork Ribs

INGREDIENTS

1.8 kg pork spare ribs

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup chilli sauce

¼ cup tomato sauce

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup rum

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 dash ground black pepper

METHOD

Mix brown sugar, chilli sauce, tomato sauce, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, rum, garlic, mustard and pepper together in a bowl. Coat ribs with sauce and marinate at room temperature for 1 hour or refrigerate for 8 hours overnight. Cut spare ribs into serving-size portions. Braai on medium heat. Position the grid 10cm above heat source.

LAMB CHOPS

On the grill. (CHRIS ALLAN)

Ingredients

Lamb chops

Thyme

Garlic

Olive Oil

Salt

Ground black pepper

METHOD

Marinate the lamb chops and season both sides generously with salt and pepper. Combine garlic, thyme and 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a small bowl. Rub the paste on both sides and let them marinate for at least 30 minutes at room temperature. Braai over medium-high heat. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil. Once hot, add the lamb chops and braai until the surface is browned, for about 2 to 3 minutes.

CHICKEN SOSATIES

INGREDIENTS

12 skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch cubes

3 tbs dark brown sugar, divided

1½ tbs curry powder

1 tbs cumin

1 tbs cinnamon

2 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp coarse salt

1 tsp black pepper

2 large red onions, peeled and cut into chunks

2 cups dried apricots

1 cup red wine

½ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup olive oil

2 tbs Mrs Balls Chutney, or you can use apricot or peach jam

Bamboo skewers for cooking

METHOD