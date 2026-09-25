Taylor Swift releases ‘Encore’ to her hit ‘Showgirl’ album

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Taylor Swift reacts as she walks to accept the Artist of the Year award at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, US, on March 26 2026. File picture: Reuters

Pop music superstar Taylor Swift released four new songs that she added to her 2025 hit album, The Life of a Showgirl, including the single Patient Zero about a toxic relationship.

The expanded album called The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore debuted at midnight US Eastern Daylight Time (4am GMT) on Friday.

A music video for Patient Zero is set to debut on Sunday during MTV’s Video Music Awards, where Swift will be honoured with the inaugural artist-director trophy. Actors Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson play roles in the video.

“If you’re sick of him, I’ve got you. I was patient zero,” Swift sings in the track.

Other new songs included Cleveland!, a reference to the hometown of Swift’s husband, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. “My baby likes what he likes,” she sings. “He already took me to Cleveland.” The pair married in July after a three-year romance.

Showgirl broke several records when it was released in October 2025. It became the first album in history in which each of its 12 songs landed in the Billboard top 12 simultaneously. Its first week set a sales record for the modern music era, based on album sales and streams.

Swift said she wrote the new tracks when she went to Sweden to celebrate the success of Showgirl with producers Max Martin and Shellback.

Reuters