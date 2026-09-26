A-LISTERS | This Llandudno villa is out of this world

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With the party season hotting up, what better way to clink your glass to spring than on the deck of a mansion perched high in Cape Town’s millionaires’ paradise?

But Villa Elysian in Llandudno has one intriguing feature that sets it apart from other plush piles — an otherworldly quality that makes it appealing to space travellers.

Elitza and her architect husband George Giorgio of the Elysian Villa in Llandudno. Picture: (Ruvan Boschoff)

“Have you watched the movie Elysium?” asks Italian-born architect George Giorgia on Thursday night as the sky starts turning shades of tangerine and amber as the sun begins to set over the Atlantic.

“That is a movie set in a luxurious space station for high-net-worth individuals. Elysium is there, but Elysian is here.”

It all becomes clear when George leads me to the expansive main bedroom of the three-level villa, which not only offers panoramic views of the ocean but also a certain spot in the room where his phone magnetometer app reveals a remarkably low reading of just under 11,000 nanoteslas.

According to George, this particular spot mimics the conditions in outer space, making the villa a perfect spot for astronauts to acclimatise after their capsules land in the nearby ocean.

It’s an usual interstellar selling point that has made Elysian appealing to those of the terrestrial jet set craving unique experiences. In this case, they are happily forking out a cool R85,000 a night to call Elysian their home away from home.

Denise Dogon, Hugo Jankowitz and former Miss SA Vanessa Carreira-Coutroulis. Picture: (Ruvan Boschoff)

The villa played host to an exclusive party to celebrate the arrival of spring, hosted by Jillian Grogor of Zebra Square and Sherry Varkel of Cape Luxury Res, the high-end property and travel concierge service that offers bespoke experiences like renting out the villa. And if your idea of the perfect getaway is lazing by the infinity pool, you can opt for a full-time butler, sommelier and chef as added extras.

Pinky Gobodo at Elysian Villa in Llandudno. Picture: (Ruvan Boschoff)

Guests — including Dionne Ellerine, the head of the investment company Eric Ellerine Trust, there with her author husband Marc Hirschowitz; Atlantic seaboard real estate queen Denise Dogon (who has just sold another Llandudno pile to a Cameroonian businessman); Pascal Asin and his wife Sabine Thomas; my interior design chum Pinky Gobodo; and Hugo Jankowitz, who owns the famed castle in Clifton’s Nettleton Road — marvelled at the clean lines of the house, which was designed by a Japanese architect.

Glam arrived in the form of a trio of former Miss SAs — Kerishnie Naiker, Vanessa Carreira-Coutroulis and Basetsana Kumalo, who, despite her impressive business interests, is still finding time to return to our screens as a host of lifestyle show Top Billing.

Former Miss SAKerishnie Naiker at Elysian Villa in Llandudno. Picture: (Ruvan Boschoff)

Along with George, I got to meet his wife, Elitza Giorgia, who runs the Poltrona Frau flagship store in the Mother City (of course, the villa features the celebrated Italian furniture maker’s stylish furnishings), and the vivacious Vicky Nqobile Mncube from Cape Tourism.

Mark Hirschowitz and his wife Dionne Ellerine at Elysian Villa in Llandudno. Picture: (Ruvan Boschoff)

We were treated to a live performance by songstress Cara Frew and enjoyed a delicious feast of treats from Louise Castle of Bellagio restaurant, including crab arancini balls, ostrich carpaccio served with beetroot hummus, oysters with champagne granita, mini feta mousse tartlets and slices of charred artichokes.