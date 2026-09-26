IN PICS | Inside the 2026 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival

Various jazz artists are performing at the 2026 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
The festival, which opened on Friday, is being held over two days.
Musicians performing at the festival include international icons like Angélique Kidjo and Kamasi Washington, and top South African artists such as Thandiswa Mazwai, Manana, and the Mkhize brothers.
WATCH | Acclaimed saxophonist McCoy Mrubata brings his signature sound to the stage at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.@JoyOfJazz pic.twitter.com/kpAGM15tQX— Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) September 26, 2026
WATCH | Soulful songstress Judith Sephuma captivates the crowd with her powerful vocals at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.@JoyOfJazz pic.twitter.com/WltwHUuHeA— Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) September 26, 2026
Sowetan
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