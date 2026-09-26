LAST WORD | When rituals become battlegrounds for survival

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Running, like all addictions, requires focused dedication. Ask any addict about their daily concerns — the stuff that keeps them preoccupied from moment to moment — and they’ll explain that their brain activity is tirelessly and obsessively tuned in to the frequency of the next hit.

To become a runner, as opposed to a jogger or an intermittent walker/trotter, you must cross a threshold. It has nothing to do with your times or distances and the fine gradations of these very personal measures and milestones — although you’d be forgiven for imagining this is the case if you’ve ever had the misfortune of stumbling onto a conversation about running that was not initiated by yourself (which is a totally different story).

No, the threshold is all about the quality of your single-minded obsession with getting on the road and the sudden knowledge that dawns on you one day that if you miss a run you’re somehow fated to a miserable, self-destructive outcome of a life. This is the fatal consequence of this tardy slip — a lifetime of despair — because one thing leads to another and here you find yourself, a non-starter, a person who never put on their takkies this morning and hit the road. And now? Now what must happen?

The whole fragile edifice of your so-called “life” can easily spiral out of control and collapse into a morass of despair about the state of the world, the traffic, your mother-in-law, your dead-end job, and before you know it, you find yourself on powerful meds to replace the endorphins you would have activated on your morning run. Yet a simple outing would have avoided all this mayhem.

I was recently reminded of this mad, magical thinking — of which I’ve partially cured myself by daily meditation, a lot of focused breathing and by taking up yoga (if I don’t do it every day the result is a flare-up of the running addiction — but trust me, I’m almost cured). I was in the office talking about the bodies discovered in the East Rand that are causing the serial killer speculation, when one of my colleagues told me that she lives in the epicentre of this tragedy. Moreover, her mother is a runner like Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo. She added that her 72-year-old mom has a bad case of running. It’s been a lifelong obsession which the family have learnt to work around. Her mom sets out every morning at 5am to get her fix. Now the family have finally staged an intervention. They’ve had to put some constraints on her and insist that she run after the sun rises.

I know that woman’s pain. If you have a “habit”, you need to feed it first thing and sort your sh*t out as soon as you rise from your bed, sometimes even sleeping in your kit so you can just get on the road, put in the miles and take your medicine when you most need it. You need to be up in that beautiful pre-dawn hour when the air is still, the roads are empty and the day holds its breath before the morning rush.

That’s her hour, and she’s always known that she takes it at great personal risk when the hyenas and jackals wait in the shadows to pounce. Her male counterparts in Runners Anonymous don’t understand this part. They don’t know the fear of a looming shadow or a car unaccountably slowing down. Two men approaching in the opposite direction can chill your bones. They say that running with music in your ears or a distracting podcast can make you vulnerable to traffic accidents, but if you’re a woman who’s running, it can also blunt your survival instincts — and you can’t be having that.

Running is the great social leveller. Everyone can do it. That’s what makes running races such a joy to the spirit. You meet runners from every corner of the city and from every occupation. All are welcome, although these crazy, buoyant running shoes are creating some barriers to entry. People can run barefoot and have done so wilfully in the last serious round of running obsession when the narrative was all about the natural strike of the forefoot and healing your gait — the spiritual practice of cleansing the body and soul to restore inner peace and wellness.

For the mother of my colleague (and every other woman who runs) the thing that makes your gait uncomfortable is the question of how to get your run on without getting picked off by the snipers — how to get on the road and make it back in one piece. Of course, I don’t mean putting out your Achilles tendon or flaring up your plantar fasciitis, I mean how not to end up dead in a ditch because some lunatics are hunting you.

I know, I know. They say run in a club, run with a phalanx of good men who’ll provide a protective shield to give you peace of mind so you can pursue your high in community with your fellow addicts. Run together, they say. But that may not be the kind of high you are looking for.

Sometimes getting to the club is a mission too far — you have to drive there in time, make conversation, run in a pack, and give up the glorious perfection of the moving meditation in that perfect moment all to yourself. You could run on a treadmill in a gym and kill off the part of you that likes the birdsong, the greetings and the joy of a running loop out your gate and back, stopping for a coffee fix midway. I suppose if you’re an addict you’ll find a way to get your daily bread — but death by rape and execution is a high price to pay by any measure.