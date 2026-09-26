STAYING IN | Things to stream

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Netflix is taking another trip into the disturbing story of Ted Kaczynski, this time with Jacob Tremblay playing the mathematical prodigy who would eventually become one of America’s most infamous domestic terrorists, the Unabomber, and Russell Crowe as his professor.

If you have 90 minutes

UNABOMBER — Netflix

Jacob Tremblay plays the emotionally inexperienced but prodigiously talented, 16-year-old maths genius Ted Kaczynski, who arrives at Harvard in the 1960s and catches the eye of the mysterious Prof Henry Murray (Russell Crowe). In the 1990s, Kaczynski’s troubled past and his relationship with Murray become the focus of FBI agent Joanne Miller (Shailene Woodley) leading the manhunt for the US’s most wanted man, the Unabomber.

If you have 100 minutes

TOY STORY 5 — Disney+

Woody and the rest of the gang arrive just in time for school holidays and offer plenty of engaging, smart fun for viewers of all ages as they face their biggest challenge yet — the rise of the electric toys.

If you have 2 hours

BROTHERS — Apple TV

On and off screen, real-life actors, best friends and proud Texans of very different stripes, Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey thoroughly enjoy playing fictional versions of themselves in this easily enjoyable comedy inspired by the rumour that they might be biological brothers.

If you have 2 hours

THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS — Prime Video

Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman star in this smart, breezy romcom adapted from the bestselling novel by Ali Hazelwood. When two scientists share an impulsive kiss and end up in a fake relationship, they soon find themselves falling for each other.

If you have many hours

GHOSTS — Netflix

The many seasons of the cheerfully funny CBS sitcom starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar about an awkward couple who inherit a haunted house make for hours of pleasantly easy bingeing.