STAYING IN | Things to stream

If you have 90 minutes
UNABOMBER — Netflix
Jacob Tremblay plays the emotionally inexperienced but prodigiously talented, 16-year-old maths genius Ted Kaczynski, who arrives at Harvard in the 1960s and catches the eye of the mysterious Prof Henry Murray (Russell Crowe). In the 1990s, Kaczynski’s troubled past and his relationship with Murray become the focus of FBI agent Joanne Miller (Shailene Woodley) leading the manhunt for the US’s most wanted man, the Unabomber.
If you have 100 minutes
TOY STORY 5 — Disney+
Woody and the rest of the gang arrive just in time for school holidays and offer plenty of engaging, smart fun for viewers of all ages as they face their biggest challenge yet — the rise of the electric toys.
If you have 2 hours
BROTHERS — Apple TV
On and off screen, real-life actors, best friends and proud Texans of very different stripes, Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey thoroughly enjoy playing fictional versions of themselves in this easily enjoyable comedy inspired by the rumour that they might be biological brothers.
If you have 2 hours
THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS — Prime Video
Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman star in this smart, breezy romcom adapted from the bestselling novel by Ali Hazelwood. When two scientists share an impulsive kiss and end up in a fake relationship, they soon find themselves falling for each other.
If you have many hours
GHOSTS — Netflix
The many seasons of the cheerfully funny CBS sitcom starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar about an awkward couple who inherit a haunted house make for hours of pleasantly easy bingeing.
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