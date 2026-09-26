The crown that will never be relinquished

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Joani Jacobs has built businesses out of an industry famous for judging women on appearances. Now the former Mrs South Africa, CEO, entrepreneur and author of 'Crowned in Confidence' wants women to stop allowing the outside world to decide what they are worth.

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There’s an obvious contradiction in telling women that their worth has nothing to do with their appearance when you have spent most of your adult life in industries involving catwalks, evening gowns, judges and crowns. Joani Jacobs knows that. The former Mrs South Africa is now CEO of the organisation she once competed in, founder and CEO of Ace Models International, wife, mother, entrepreneur and, with the publication of Crowned in Confidence, author. Her central message is that women need to stop outsourcing their self-worth to other people. Easier said than done.

Modern humans now carry several million other people around in their phones specifically so we can all judge one another.

“I want to remind women of their worth,” Jacobs says when I meet her for a coffee. “We start tying our worth to external factors — validation, other people’s opinions, success, looks. But worth is something we already have within.”

Joani Jacobs has built businesses out of an industry famous for judging women on appearances. Now the former Mrs South Africa, CEO, entrepreneur and author wants women to stop allowing the outside world to decide what they are worth. (Supplied)

Her authority on the subject comes partly from having spent two decades building businesses in precisely the territory where external validation flourishes. Jacobs founded Ace Models in 2005, won Mrs South Africa in 2009 and, when the then owner of the pageant emigrated, was offered the opportunity to take over. She didn’t, she says, think twice. “I made a plan and I made it happen.”

She carries around the confidence of which she writes. Beneath the talk of crowns and confidence is a formidable businesswoman. Ace Models has grown from one academy into an international operation with more than 30 franchises, while Mrs South Africa has been deliberately repositioned under Jacobs from conventional beauty pageant to commercial business and female development programme.

The crown, in other words, didn’t create the entrepreneur. The entrepreneur worked out what to do with her crown. Jacobs argues that pageantry taught her things university couldn’t: how to walk into a room when terrified, speak in public, deal with clients and sponsors, work with people and, crucially, project confidence before she had any.

“You fake it till you make it in the beginning,” she says. “Even though you don’t know what you’re doing or you’re scared, you have to show up. People respect that.”

“If you want to change something because of an insecurity, because you feel you need to fit a certain mould, then it’s coming from the wrong place.”

It’s produced results. Under her watch, South Africa has had two Mrs World winners: Candice Abrahams and, most recently, Tshego Gaelae, who became the first black woman to win the international title in its then 40-year history. Ace Models’ alumna Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who started at the academy aged 12, went on to become Miss South Africa and Miss Universe.

But Jacobs immediately dismisses the notion that pageantry is just a collection of beautiful women smiling competitively at each other. She talks repeatedly about “sisterhood”: women she met through modelling and pageants who became mentors, friends and eventually bridesmaids. At Ace, modelling sits alongside public speaking, personal development and life skills. At Mrs South Africa, there are no height or weight restrictions, she says, and contestants come in different ages, shapes and sizes.

Still, it’s undeniable, beauty matters. Pretending otherwise doesn’t square with reality. Jacobs laughs when I tell her about an argument with my husband, who maintains women shouldn’t need make-up to feel good.

Her response? “Okay, well then tell him to leave the Porsche at home.”

It’s a good line because it neatly captures her philosophy. Wanting to look good and possessing substance aren’t mutually exclusive. The problem begins when enhancement comes from the conviction that the original product is defective.

“If you want to change something because of an insecurity, because you feel you need to fit a certain mould, then it’s coming from the wrong place,” she says. “It needs to come from confidence rather than insecurity.”

That distinction has become considerably harder for girls growing up in the age of Instagram faces, filters, fillers, likes and algorithmic approval. Jacobs sees it at close range with her teenage daughter, Jesse — the same adolescent negotiations around popularity, belonging and confidence that she remembers from growing up in Welkom, except now conducted before a potential audience of millions of strangers.

Her answer isn’t banning social media. “You can’t get away from it,” she says. Better to teach girls how to navigate it while repeatedly reinforcing who they are away from the screen.

Crowned in Confidence draws on Jacobs’s own experiences of bullying, motherhood, divorce, remarriage, faith and building businesses. It also makes a case for femininity in leadership — another word that’s become oddly contentious. She says she once believed female leaders needed to become harder to succeed in traditionally male environments. Age and experience changed her mind. “Femininity is a strength,” she says. “Vulnerability is a strength.”

There’s steel beneath the softness.

Her twenties started the businesses; her thirties, she says, were “building, building, building”. At 45, she’s written her first book and still intends doing an MBA, maybe at 50. “You’re never too old,” she says.

Jacobs’s book impresses me most on this topic. She doesn’t rather photogenically claim to have conquered insecurity. She admits that she hasn’t. There are wrinkles that weren’t there a few years ago, a changing body, perimenopause, days when she doesn’t feel her best. Confidence, she shares, doesn’t arrive with a tiara and remain permanently installed. Life keeps chipping away at it. The trick is knowing that what gets chipped is not your worth.

Jacobs has spent much of her life around women competing for crowns. Her book argues that the important one is the crown that isn’t an award — and that’s the crown no one gets to take away.