WHAT’S ON | Going Out

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JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

WHERE: Savoy Theatre, cnr Diaz Rd and Collett St, Adcockvale, Gqeberha

WHEN: September 29-October 10

Get ready for colour, music, laughter and theatrical magic as Impact Community Theatre presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, created by legendary duo Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Directed by Rose Cowpar, this vibrant production brings the timeless story of Joseph and his brothers to life through unforgettable music, humour and spectacular storytelling. Audiences can look forward to favourites including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door and Go, Go, Go Joseph. A global musical sensation performed in more than 80 countries, the show is a celebration of dreams, resilience, forgiveness and family, making it the perfect theatrical experience for audiences of all ages. Tickets are available from R130 via Webtickets.

The South African Lipizzaners are coming to Shongweni Club. (Quicket)

LIPIZZANERS IN SHONGWENI

WHERE: Shongweni Club, corner Cliffdale & Kassier Rd, Pinetown Rural, Outer West Durban

WHEN: September 30-October 1

Get ready for a weekend of elegance, music and unforgettable entertainment as the Lipizzaners come to Shongweni for two performances with their own unique themes. Experience the timeless beauty and grace of the Lipizzaners in a stunning classical performance, combining magnificent horses, music and the artistry of this world-renowned tradition on September 30, and bring the whole family along for a magical Disney-inspired experience on October 1 with a fun-filled performance for all ages. Tickets are available from R150 via Quicket.

Three companies. Three stories. One stage. MOSAIC celebrates the power of dance. (Artscape Theatre Centre)

MOSAIC

WHERE: Artscape Theatre Centre, DF Malan St, Foreshore, Cape Town

WHEN: September 30-October 3

MOSAIC brings three dance companies together in one powerful celebration of movement, identity and imagination. Like pieces of a mosaic, each company offers a distinct story, style and perspective, coming together to create one shared experience. Three companies. Three stories. One stage. MOSAIC celebrates the power of dance to bring different voices together and create something greater than the sum of its parts. Tickets are available from R180 via Webtickets.

The Roedean Art Fair is more than an annual event; it is an investment in South Africa’s creative future. (Instagram: @roedeanschoolsa)

ROEDEAN ART FAIR

WHERE: Roedean School, 35 Princess of Wales Terrace, Parktown, Johannesburg

WHEN: October 1-3

Roedean Art Fair returns, reaffirming its place as a meaningful fixture on Johannesburg’s cultural calendar. Last year’s event brought together some of South Africa’s most respected voices in the visual arts, including Wilhelm van Rensburg, Arisha Maharaj and Richard “Specs” Ndimande, alongside works from Artist Proof Studio and The Gallery. One of the fair’s defining moments was the opportunity for Roedean students to exhibit alongside these acclaimed practitioners. The result was a powerful exchange between emerging and established voices, demonstrating that creativity flourishes when generations of artists share space, ideas and perspectives. This year, the fair continues to build on that momentum. Tickets are available from R50 via Quicket.

Bombshelter Beast, the group formed by South African jazz legend Marcus Wyatt in 2015, has grown to include a real mengelmoes of musicians. (Simon Sonnekus)

OKTOBERBEAST: BOMBSHELTER BEAST & NOMADIC ORCHESTRA

WHERE: Sognage, 304 Tungsten Rd, Strydompark, Johannesburg

WHEN: October 2

The Nomadic Beast is back. Bombshelter Beast once again joins forces with Cape Town’s Nomadic Orchestra. There is no better double bill, nor more brass on the stage, than at a Salvation Army Christmas concert. These bands will get even the sternest civil servant contemplating their life choices mid-twerk. Joining these two acts is the legendary DJ Bob and his groovy vinyl collection. Tickets are available from R200 via Quicket.