YOUR WEEKLY STARS | September 28 - October 4

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The week begins with a welcome jolt of possibility as the Sun trines Uranus on Monday, favouring fresh ideas, unexpected solutions and the courage to do something differently. Mercury slips into Scorpio on Wednesday and conversation becomes considerably less interested in small talk. We want the truth, preferably with supporting documentation. Things get hotter on Friday as Mercury clashes with Mars and Pluto: excellent for getting to the bottom of something, less excellent for civilised disagreement. Saturday brings another shift as Venus turns retrograde in Scorpio, beginning a reassessment of love, desire, loyalty and value, while Mars opposite Pluto makes power struggles particularly combustible. Sunday’s Sun-Saturn opposition applies the brakes. Not everything can happen immediately. Irritating, but probably just as well.

BIG THEMES

Love & relationships

Venus turning retrograde invites a rethink. Old feelings, unresolved questions or even old lovers may resurface, but resurfacing doesn’t mean they require resuscitation. Consider what you’ve learnt before repeating history.

Work & money

Monday rewards innovation and unconventional thinking. Friday is powerful but argumentative, so use determination for solving problems rather than defeating colleagues. By Sunday, delays or limitations may require a more realistic plan.

Energy & wellbeing

Mars is now in Leo and energy runs high, but Saturday’s Mars-Pluto opposition warns against pushing everything — including yourself — beyond reasonable limits. You don’t have to win every battle simply because one is available.

The week in one line

Change what isn’t working, but don’t burn down the building to do it.

Lucky/Unlucky/Don’t even try

Lucky: Reinvention, clever solutions and brave ideas.

Unlucky: Control freaks and people spoiling for a fight.

Don’t even try: Winning an argument by shouting louder.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

The Sun is in your sign, so this should be your moment — although the universe seems determined to make you work for it. Monday brings a surprise, breakthrough or sudden change of plan that could work in your favour. From Wednesday, Mercury turns your attention towards income, possessions and what you’re worth. Conveniently, Venus retrograde then asks the same question on a deeper level. Are you undervaluing yourself to keep everyone comfortable? Sunday’s Saturn opposition may bring resistance from another person. You don’t need universal approval. Difficult concept, I know.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

Things are getting interesting. Mercury enters Scorpio on Wednesday, giving you a stronger voice and even less patience than usual for superficial explanations. Then Venus turns retrograde in your sign on Saturday, beginning a period of reassessment around relationships, attraction, appearance and what you genuinely want. Someone from the past could reappear, literally or emotionally. Meanwhile, Mars and Pluto create tension around career and home, so avoid turning a difference of opinion into regime change. You’re persuasive this week. Use the gift responsibly. Intimidation may be effective, but it isn’t technically charm.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

Monday brings the possibility of an unexpected invitation, introduction or piece of news that makes life considerably more interesting. Say yes before you’ve found 17 reasons not to. After Wednesday, you may become more reflective as Mercury enters the private part of your chart. Something you’ve ignored wants thinking time. The weekend could stir up an old romantic memory or unresolved feeling, but nostalgia is a notoriously unreliable editor. Sunday brings responsibilities back into focus, particularly around creativity, children or pleasure. Fun is still allowed but it may need scheduling.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

Career matters are prominent, and Monday could deliver a surprise opportunity, unusual solution or chance to break with a stale way of doing things. Your instinct is to ask where the five-year implementation plan is. Resist. Sometimes experimentation is the plan. Mercury’s move into Scorpio strengthens friendships and professional networks, although Friday could expose tension around money, authority or who gets the final say. Don’t engage in a power struggle unless the prize is worth having. Sunday’s Sun-Saturn opposition reminds you that home needs attention. Even empires require someone to put the dishwasher on. You’re not exempt.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

Monday’s Sun-Uranus trine is wonderfully compatible with your preference for doing things differently. Travel, learning, publishing or an idea that takes you beyond familiar territory could suddenly gain momentum. From Wednesday, Mercury moves into your career sector, making this a good time for strategic thinking and important conversations. Friday and Saturday are less congenial: Mars opposite Pluto across your relationship axis can turn a minor disagreement into the Battle of Waterloo. Decide whether you’re defending a principle or refusing to lose. They’re not the same thing.

PISCES

(Feb 19 — Mar 20)

Mercury moves into fellow water sign Scorpio this week and your thinking becomes broader, deeper and more adventurous. You’ll find yourself considering travel, study or something that takes you beyond the life you’ve grown accustomed to. Friday’s intense planetary weather could produce friction around work or an overloaded routine, so don’t volunteer for someone else’s emergencies. Venus retrograde may have you reconsidering a belief or plan you felt certain about. Changing your mind is allowed. Sunday calls for realism around money. Dreams are free; unfortunately, most other things remain priced.

ARIES

(Mar 21 — Apr 19)

Relationships continue to occupy centre stage, but this week the question becomes less about keeping the peace and more about who holds the power. Monday could produce a welcome surprise or a new approach to an old problem. By Friday and Saturday, your ruler Mars is involved in some explosive planetary politics. Avoid ultimatums unless you’re prepared for the answer. Venus retrograde asks you to reconsider intimacy, trust and shared resources. Sunday’s Sun-Saturn opposition could make you feel temporarily blocked. Don’t confuse delay with defeat. Aries sometimes benefits from a red light.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

Your ruler Venus turns retrograde in your relationship sector this weekend, so the coming weeks may bring some interesting questions about love, loyalty and whether your current arrangements still suit the person you’ve become. An old flame or unresolved issue could make an appearance. Don’t panic; reflection isn’t necessarily a prelude to upheaval. Monday encourages practical experimentation at work, while Friday and Saturday may heighten tension between home and professional demands. Somebody wants more from you. Maybe everybody. Boundaries are useful, Taurus. Even beautifully furnished homes have doors.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

Your ruler Mercury enters Scorpio on Wednesday and suddenly the details you’ve been ignoring become hard not to notice. Work, health and routines could benefit from a serious tidy-up. Friday is tricky. Mercury clashes with Mars and Pluto, making everyone argumentative and more convinced of their own brilliance. Think before sending the clever reply. Venus retrograde could revive an old work situation or habit that you thought you’d dealt with. Sunday favours slowing down. Your brain may object, but it’s clear that it needs to close some tabs.

CANCER

(Jun 21 — Jul 22)

Monday brings fresh energy around home or family and could help you solve something that’s been stuck for weeks. Mercury’s move into Scorpio on Wednesday brings enjoyment, stimulating romance, creativity and the parts of life that exist because they make you happy. Then Venus turns retrograde in the same territory, possibly reviving an old attraction, passion or abandoned creative project. Friday and Saturday require restraint around spending: don’t buy something extravagant because you’ve had a difficult day. Sunday could feel heavy professionally. Do what’s required, then go home.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

Mars is in Leo and you’re operating with more horsepower than you were a week ago. Monday’s Sun-Uranus trine brings an unexpected conversation, invitation or idea worth pursuing. Pace yourself. Friday’s Mercury-Mars clash and Saturday’s Mars-Pluto opposition could make you impatient with anyone standing between you and what you want. This is particularly relevant in close relationships, where “because I said so” is an unpopular negotiating technique. Venus retrograde turns your attention towards home and family. Something needs revisiting.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

Money and security remain on your mind, but Monday could bring an unexpected solution to something you’ve been worrying about. Don’t dismiss a good suggestion because it wasn’t yours. Mercury moves into Scorpio on Wednesday, sharpening your tongue and your powers of observation. By Friday there’s a danger of turning a disagreement into a criminal investigation. Stop with the cross-examinations! Venus retrograde may revive an old conversation or contact. Hear them out, but remember why they became “old” in the first place.