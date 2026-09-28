Madonna leads VMAs with seven wins, recalls 1984 debut

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Taylor Swift’s showgirl-inspired The Fate of Ophelia claimed the most prestigious trophy at MTV’s annual Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Sunday, and the singer dedicated the honour to the late country music legend Dolly Parton.

Swift took home three awards at this year’s VMAs, bringing her career total to an unmatched 33. She had previously been tied with Beyoncé at 30 awards apiece.

Ophelia, the first single off the record-breaking 2025 The Life of a Showgirl album, was named video of the year.

While she held her latest Moon Person trophy, Swift praised Parton as “the ultimate showgirl” who told stories that were “so vivid and so rich”.

“I think we were all very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time,” Swift said.

Parton, an award-winning country singer, songwriter and businesswoman, died in August at the age of 80.

Earlier in the ceremony, Swift was awarded the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honours. The 36-year-old has written and directed 18 videos of her 60 videos during her career. The most recent, for her new single Patient Zero, debuted during the ceremony. The video starred Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell as a couple in an unhealthy relationship.

“The main reason I love writing and directing music videos so much is because you, the fans, make it so much fun,” Swift said. “You actually care about what we’re making.”

She also won best direction for her Opalite video.

Charli XCX attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, on September 27 2026. Picture: (Reuters/Caroline Brehman)

The VMAs were broadcast live on CBS and MTV and streamed on Paramount+ and were hosted by Snoop Dogg. Winners in the top categories were selected by fan votes.

Pop music legend Madonna led this year’s field of winners with seven awards, including artist of the year and best dance video for Confessions II — The Film. She recalled her 1984 performance of Like a Virgin at the first VMAs, which she said was considered too provocative for cable television at the time.

“I think most of you were probably not yet born,” the 68-year-old told the crowd before explaining she had to quickly recover from a shoe mishap during the performance . “I dove onto the stage to tried and make myself look cute and sexy,” she said. “My butt cheek was hanging out. In those days, butt cheeks were not hanging out. My manager told me my career was over.”

Speaking about the Confessions II album, Madonna said she spent the past 18 months “finding myself, believing in myself and really making the music I wanted to make ... To me, that is the definition of being an artist.”

Madonna kicked off the show with a high-energy performance of two of her recent collaborations. Sabrina Carpenter joined her for Bring Your Love — a song later named best collaboration — and Charli XCX took the stage for Danceteria Afterhours surrounded by dancers on a set that looked like a club restroom.

In a more quiet moment, Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to Parton by singing the enduring song I Will Always Love You.

Lisa, a member of the group Blackpink, won the VMA for best pop video for her solo effort Dream. Sporting a black outfit with large white fringe sleeves, she spoke through tears as she thanked her fans, known as Lillies.

“I wouldn’t be here without you guys,” she said. “Thank you so much for your love and support.”

English singer and songwriter Sienna Spiro, who combines pop, jazz and soul music, was named best new artist.

Reuters