Five new local cookbooks that promise to be perfect Christmas gift

DAMN GOOD FOOD

Fehmz (Fehmida Jordaan)

NB Publishers

R420

WHAT …

Jordaan is a social media sensation with 333,000+ Instagram followers and Damn Good Food is her inaugural book. Akin to a tonic, the recipe book is a colourful feast — think bold colours with big helpings of pinks, oranges, blues, turquoise and yellow. It’s so bright you’ll never miss the book on your bookshelf.

A great page turner, it’s crammed full of tempting ideas and is the kind of book that makes you just want to get up and cook. From easy peasy ideas to fakeaways — Fehmz’s take on how to make favourite take outs at home — and Ramadan specialities plus a host of really easy sweet cravings. There’s something for everyone.

THE BEST PRESENT …

For young or old, novices or seasoned cooks this cookbook has universal appeal. Ideal gift for someone leaving home and embarking out on their own; a great lure for a youngster to start cooking or a new take on food for a seasoned cook.

THE AUTHOR ...

My family like to stay in Joburg during December so it’s the perfect time to cook easy meals and enjoy the city as it gets slower and people head to the coast. While we don’t do one celebratory dish, we make plans to meet and talk, and eat often through the month.

Each and every year has its ups and downs, for me there’s been such high highs and really low lows, but one thing I do is just try to remember is to celebrate the moments. Be grateful for the hard ones and keep moving with excitement. This year’s high high has been the publishing of my cookbook, and it’s been a quiet one too — like settling my kids in their schools and watching them bloom. It’s not big, but a heartfelt memorable moment. Not forgetting my first girls-only trip in ages to Zanzibar earlier this year, for my sister’s 40th.

I just want anyone who gets their hands on this book to feel inspired to make something and discover the kitchen is not intimidating, and that cooking can be fun and easy. Anyone can be a starter in the kitchen — from making easy desserts in a blender and learning to make a full sit-down family dinner. For me the cookbook is a delicious gift as I hope it makes cooking feel more fun and that it becomes a keepsake in every home.

My mini food processor is my fave little gadget ever and is used over and over again. It can do so much — from sauces and marinades, and even the very basics like grinding onions and tomatoes for curries. I love it.

My best present? I’d fancy an industrial flat top griller, haha. So perfect for breakfasts, smash burgers and so much more.

My best dish for a crowd? Ooh, it’s definitely going to be my Nani’s mutton akhni. It’s one of those heart filling dishes that doesn’t just fill your belly, but hugs you from the inside and makes you smile.

NANI’S MUTTON AKHNI (Supplied)

NANI’S MUTTON AKHNI

Serves 6

If you’re a Memon (a Muslim community with origins in the Indian subcontinent), this is anytime food, but it’s ideal wintertime food. It warms the belly and the heart. They always say that akhni is a dish that is all about the “hand’ that makes it. Let me tell you a secret: it’s also about the “heart”. Make it with love and it will come out amazing every single time.

⅓ cup (80ml) ghee

1 cinnamon stick

½ tsp (2.5ml) cumin seeds

2 onions, ground/grated

Pinch of salt

60ml (4 tbsp)

1kg mutton

15ml (1 tbsp) red ginger curry paste

5ml (1 tsp) green chilli/masala

10ml (2 tsp) cumin powder

5ml (1 tsp) coriander powder

5ml (1 tsp) salt

½ tsp (2.5ml) turmeric

5ml (1 tsp) chilli powder

30ml (2 tbsp) vinegar

2 tomatoes, grated

10ml (2 tsp) tomato paste

3-4 potatoes, peeled & quartered

5ml (1 tsp) salt

250ml (1 cup) water

Extra chilli powder to taste

500ml (2 cups) raw basmati rice, washed

15ml (3 tsp) salt

250ml (1 cup) water

Add the ghee to a pot with the cinnamon stick and cumin seeds. Sauté to release the aroma. Add the onions, salt and a little water. Sauté until the onions are translucent. Add the mutton and brown lightly on high heat. Turn down to medium, and add the remainder of the ingredients (except the rice, salt and water). Cook until the mutton is soft and 80% cooked (about 45 minutes). Add the potatoes, salt and water. Add extra chilli powder to taste. Cook for 15 minutes on medium heat. Then add the rice, salt and water. Mix and cook on medium high for 10 minutes until the rice sticks a little to the bottom of the pot. Make sure there is enough water in the pot to cover the top of the rice. Preheat the oven to 180ºC. When the rice starts to stick, give everything a good mix. Tear off a piece of wax paper (the size of the pot lid), crumble it in your hands and run it under some water to soak. Pull it open and place it carefully over the top of the rice inside the pot. Make sure to cover all the open areas. Close the pot with foil and then close the lid of the pot to create a good seal. Place in the oven to steam the akhni for 40 minutes to 1 hour. Garnish with coriander. Serve hot.

Variations:

For chicken akhni you can add the same spices, minus the vinegar, but do not pressure cook the meat. Just sauté it in the pot then continue with the rest of the method.

For veg akhni, leave out all the meat and add veggies of your choice such as butternut, cauliflower, sweet potato, etc.

For mince akhni, add the same spices as for the mutton, but do not pressure cook the mince.

ROAST RUMP WITH TAMIL CRUST (supplied)

UPWARDS

Karen Dudley

Penguin Random House

R450

WHAT …

From the proprietor of the much-loved eatery The Kitchen in Woodstock, Cape Town (where Michelle Obama dropped into — and raved about it — on the Obamas historical visit to South Africa), Upwards is the follow up on her cookbook Onwards. Much sought after for her assistance in developing menus for the hospitality industry, Dudley exudes a quiet confidence in her cooking, is passionate about veggies and fresh produce, and her recipes reflect her philosophy on homemade and less dependence on readymade and processed foods.

THE BEST PRESENT …

Turning the pages in Upwards is like walking through the rooms of an art gallery offering an interesting an eclectic mix of images — a delicious mix of dishes, to décor, kitchenware and pictures of Dudley in her favoured spot in her garden. She features a combination of both old and new cooking methods, ingredients and flavours, and Upwards is the best present for that someone who enjoys cooking and is in search of fresh ideas and new influences — without compromising on good ingredients.

THE AUTHOR ...

We will be in Woodstock, Cape Town, for the December season, all of us working, partying and doing promotion for my new book. David, my sweetheart, and I went to Japan in October. Japlanning for the trip and actually eating it all up was a long-awaited highlight of this year with lasting memories and a decided Uniqlo haul!

Upwards is all about taking your cooking game to the next level. My previous book — and many others — have provided all the basics. I’m hoping that people know how to roast a vegetable and make a dressing … For now we buckle up, dress up, freshen up to more flavour, layering, and texture — with very doable recipes and big rewards.

A NutriBullet for grinding spices and making dressings is a must have for any cook. And please, a (cheap) salad spinner is a basic for any kitchen committed to leaves and herbs. A solid silicone spatula, not a spoon, gently scrapes out every last bit of sauce, soup, cream from your bowl or food processor. Also, I adore the small rice cooker I bought myself this year.

My best Christmas present would be a fancy food dehydrator and as a regular human, a simple juicer would be nice too.

Festive crowd-pleasing food? My recipe for Roast Tamil Rump is truly the winning recipe for entertaining. Although it sounds like it would be duur (expensive), it is tremendously good value and the recipe is reliable. And so easily paired with any of my salads. You will have an impressive and memorable feast. I cook a 3kg rump for a crowd for 1 hour and 10 minutes to medium.

ROAST RUMP WITH TAMIL CRUST (supplied)

ROAST RUMP WITH TAMIL CRUST

Serves 6-8

This inspired recipe (I don’t truly know how I came up with it) is definitely meant for a very special occasion. You will want to visit your butcher to ask for a whole rump and then take upwards of a day prior to marinate it. Carefully carve and serve on a warmed platter.

Tamil marinade:

15ml (3 tsp) coriander seeds

10ml (2 tsp) cumin seeds

1 star anise

5 cloves

10ml (2 tsp) ground cinnamon

5ml (1 tsp) dried rose petals, optional

5ml (1 tsp) dried chilli flakes

75g fresh ginger

6 cloves of garlic

1 large handful (60g) soft herbs, such as a mix of parsley, coriander, dill and fennel

125ml (½ cup) lemon juice

30ml (2 tbsp) lime juice

15ml (3 tsp) salt

75ml sunflower oil

Beef rump:

1.5kg beef rump, preferably with some fat

250ml (1 cup) Tamil marinade, recipe above

3 onions, peeled and cut into wedges

30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil

Gravy :

Reserved Tamil marinade, usually 1½ cups

60g jaggery (palm sugar)

45ml (3 tbsp) red wine vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

To serve:

10g Italian parsley, chopped

Grind the coriander seeds, cumin seeds, star anise and cloves for the Tamil marinade in a spice grinder or NutriBullet until fine. Add the cinnamon, rose petals and chilli flakes, and set aside. Add the ginger, garlic and herbs to a food processor and blend to a paste. Add the reserved spice mixture and blend, then add the lemon juice, lime juice and salt. With the motor running, drizzle in the oil to form a paste. Use a sharp knife, make insertions in the rump and spread the Tamil marinade into these cuts and all over the joint. Cover and leave in the fridge for 24 hours. Allow the rump to come to room temperature. Preheat the oven to 200ºC. Lay the onion wedges in a roasting dish and drizzle with the olive oil. Remove the meat from the marinating dish and reserve as much of the remaining marinade as possible. Place the rump on top of the onions and put the roasting dish in the oven. Roast for 45-50 minutes for medium-rare or 60-70 minutes for medium. Remove the meat to a warmed platter and surround with the roasted onion wedges. Cover with foil and rest for 25 minutes before carving. While the rump is resting, make the gravy. Add the reserved marinade together with any juices from the roasted rump to a medium saucepan. Bring to a low simmer along with the jaggery and red wine vinegar. Season to taste. After 2 minutes, remove from the heat. Serve the roast rump with the gravy and chopped parsley alongside.

Mpho Tshukudu and her book YOUR HEALTH STARTS IN YOUR GUT (YOUR HEALTH STARTS IN YOUR GUT )

YOUR HEALTH STARTS IN YOUR GUT

Mpho Tshukudu

Penguin Random House

R380

WHAT …

Not a cookie cutter dietician, Tshukudu also has her master’s in food culture, communication and marketing. Her focus is to combine integrative and functional nutrition in her practice. Tshukudu has the unique ability of using connections between traditional African foods and scientific nutritional ancient indigenous food knowledge in her practice, and in the compilation of her recipe book/guide to good gut health. It comes crammed with deliciously fresh ideas and a little science, all in layman’s terms, which promotes optimal health without it feeling like one is slavishly following a diet.

THE BEST PRESENT …

Excellent for anyone looking for a healthier start to the new year — or a nudge for that special someone in need of a wellness check who will love the recipes packed full of fresh ideas with a side helping of excellent well-researched information without feeling it’s a scientific text book.

THE AUTHOR ...

We’ll be at home this Christmas holiday doing what my family does best — gathering around food. December is hot, so the recipes are quick and easy, and involve little use of the oven. It’s summer, so we are spoilt with crisp green vegetables and herbs, and colourful fruits such as grapes, berries and stone fruits that inspire creative and nutritious salads, mains and desserts.

Some of my highlights in 2025 include finding my way back to slow mornings. I still keep that ritual: a quiet espresso, journalling, movement that feels kind (Pilates, barre or trail run through the trees) and the morning sunlight on my face awaken the body. If this year taught me anything, it’s in the beauty of embracing slowness.

What I’d leave behind? I’m letting go of the guilt of not hitting 10,000 daily steps. I averaged 5,000–6,000, and that’s enough because I already move for an hour every day. But seeing a friend’s step count and getting those congratulations badges from my fitness watch kicked in a competitive streak. In 2026, I’m keeping the movement but not the pressure.

I’m a registered dietician and because almost every client I see — whether for hormones, skin, weight or energy — is quietly struggling with their gut. Many people think bloating or sluggish digestion are “normal,” and we treat bowel habits like something we shouldn’t talk about, even though what happens in the gut is one of the body’s clearest ways of communicating with us.

Gut health may be a global trend, but we needed something grounded in our foods and lifestyle. This book is a gentle companion: part science, part nourishment, part invitation to come home to your body. It shows how food, sleep, movement, breath and mindfulness are all connected to gut health — because the gut responds to how we live, not just what we eat. The recipes are familiar, joyful and easy. Eating well should feel comforting, not punishing. It’s a gift that can shift someone’s entire sense of wellbeing.

My microplane grater is something I cannot live without. A touch of naartjie or lemon zest, fresh ginger or garlic brightens (almost) everything. I add them to porridge, granola, salad dressings, marinades, roasted vegetables, even over a bowl of fruit salad to wake them up. It’s amazing how something so small can lift a dish with just a few fragrant shavings.

Sparkling water is my summer favourite drink and I spice it up with fresh herbs, fruits or citrus zest. The Aarke III Premium Carbonator has been sitting in my online cart for months. It’s beautiful, minimal and feels like a small luxury that’s also kinder to the planet. No more guilt about all the bottles and cans that I buy.

Something delicious for a crowd? The rocket, mulberry and avocado salad is bright and nourishing. You can add beans, grains, chicken or fish, and it becomes a full meal. It’s a bowl of colour and memory. It takes me straight back to childhood afternoons climbing mulberry trees, coming home with purple-stained fingers. A friend taught me a trick: rub the stains with the unripe pink or white berries, and the purple stains disappear like pure magic.

ROCKET, MULBERRY AND AVOCADO SALAD (Supplied)

ROCKET, MULBERRY AND AVOCADO SALAD

Rocket is a cruciferous vegetable with a pungent and peppery (mustard-like) mouthfeel and a sharp, slightly bitter flavour. The acidity of the lemon juice and the sweetness from the berries and honey balance the bitterness, while the fat from the olive oil, cheese and nuts helps mask it.

Serves 4

Prep: 15 minutes

Vinaigrette:

60ml (¼ cup) extra virgin olive oil

30ml (2 tbsp) lemon juice

15ml (1 tbsp) honey

30ml (2 tbsp) finely chopped fresh mint

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper or to taste

Salad:

4 cups fresh rocket

1 cup mulberries, blackberries or blueberries

1 avocado, sliced or diced

1½ cups sliced cucumber

½ cup (100g) crumbled feta cheese

½ cup chopped raw nuts (such as almonds, cashews, marula nuts or walnuts)

First make the vinaigrette. Whisk all the ingredients together in a small bowl until combined. Taste and adjust the seasoning as desired. Arrange all the salad ingredients on a serving platter, pour over the vinaigrette and gently toss.

TIP:

You may substitute the nuts with seeds (hemp, sunflower or pumpkin) if preferred.

Angie Durrant and her cookbook The Lucky Kitchen (The Lucky Kitchen)

THE LUCKY KITCHEN

Angie Batis Durrant

Jonathan Ball

R390

WHAT ...

There’s an old adage that goes; a family that cooks together stays together. And this soft cover cookbook reflects just that as it’s packed full of favourites with a wide selection of baking ideas. Social media fans are sure to have stumbled on miss_luckypony aka Batis Durrant, Joburg based with over 51,000 Instagram followers, who loves nothing better than cooking with and for her family — famed muso husband Shane, Desmond and the Tutus frontman, and their two children Nina and Rex. Packed full of ideas, loads of family favourites, a wide selection of baking ideas and plenty of cake ideas.

THE BEST PRESENT …

Great gift idea for a young family — and a good gift idea as an introduction in getting the young set interested in cooking and baking. And for lovers of the good sweet stuff, there’s lots of baking — especially for chocolate aficionados. A number of chocolate cake recipes so a real treat.

THE AUTHOR ...

We heading to the Cape this festive season, but before that we’ll definitely squeeze in a big family lunch and some Secret Santa fun as no December is complete without a round of it.

Producing my inaugural cookbook has truly been the highlight of 2025 for me. We’ve also finally made some fun changes to our home that we’ve been wanting to do for ages, and there’s nothing quite like a renovation to bring out both the best and the worst in you, haha!

I believe The Lucky Kitchen is the kind of book that makes the kitchen feel inviting, not intimidating, and maybe even sparks a little joy for someone who never knew they had it in them.

My best “gadget” in creating my cookbook was my appetite, helped along by an Instagram algorithm that knows me far too well as it’s always showing me the most delicious dishes, which are constantly tempting me back into the kitchen to make something new.

Extravagant gift for Christmas? Definitely a brand-new, shiny KitchenAid.

My best crowd-pleasing dish for the holidays? My Wolves Red Velvet cake from the time when Shane and I owned our coffee shop by the same name. A recipe we kept tightly under lock and key. Soft, fluffy, smothered in the smoothest cream cheese icing and the glorious festive red colour make it perfect for any holiday table.

WOLVES ORIGINAL RED VELVET CAKE (Lucky Kitchen)

WOLVES ORIGINAL RED VELVET CAKE

When Shane and I owned our coffee shop, Wolves, this cake attracted cake fans from around South Africa and beyond. In 2010, a picture of it graced the home page of The New York Times website, illustrating an article recommending Joburg’s top 10 places to visit. So here it is, my once best-kept secret recipe. To be enjoyed in the traditional Wolves style: paired with an ice cold beer.

Makes 1 two layer cake or 24 cupcakes

The cake:

160g unsalted butter at room temperature, plus extra for greasing

300g (1½ cups) white sugar

2 eggs at room temperature

5ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence

350g (2½ cups) cake flour

30ml (2 tbsp) cocoa powder

1 pinch (¼ tsp) salt

1 cup (250ml) buttermilk at room temperature

30ml (2 tbsp) red food colouring

5ml (1 tsp) bicarbonate of soda

15ml (1 tbsp) white vinegar

Icing:

125g unsalted butter at room temperature

1 x 230g tub medium fat cream cheese at room temperature

450g (3 cups) sifted icing sugar

7ml (1½ tsp) vanilla essence

Preheat the oven to 160ºC. Prepare two standard sized (22/23cm) round cake tins by greasing the sides and adding a round of baking paper to the bottom of each. Combine the butter and sugar in a large bowl. Mix with an electric mixer until creamy, about 4 minutes. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well and scraping down the sides and bottom of the bowl after each addition. Add the vanilla essence and mix again. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, cocoa powder and salt. Mix with a fork, then set aside. In a small bowl or jug, mix the buttermilk and red food colouring. Set aside. Add a third of the flour mixture to the butter/sugar mixture. Mix well. Add half the buttermilk/colourant mixture and mix again. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl. Add another third of the flour mixture and mix well. Pour in the remaining buttermilk/colourant and mix once again. Tip in the last of the flour mixture and give it one final good mix. In a small bowl, combine the bicarbonate of soda and vinegar. Give it a very quick stir with a spoon then quickly pour it all over the cake batter. Mix this into the batter very gently, but thoroughly with a spatula. Divide the batter evenly between the cake tins and bake until a knife inserted into the centre comes out clean, about 35 minutes. Place the cakes on a cooling rack and allow to cool completely before icing.

If baking cupcakes, line a cupcake tray with liners and fill each one two-thirds full with batter. Bake cupcakes for 18 minutes.

To make the icing, combine the butter and the cream cheese and mix on medium speed until smooth. Add the icing sugar and mix again until thick and smooth. Add the vanilla essence and beat for 1 minute. Slice a very thin, even layer off the top of one of the cakes to level out the dome and place it on a serving plate or cake stand. Add a third of the icing to the middle and spread it out evenly. Place the second cake on top and use the rest of the icing to cover the top and side. If desired, turn the reserved thin layer of cake into a crumb and sprinkle it over the top.

30-MINUTE SOUTH AFRICAN AIR-FRYER COOKBOOK (supplied)

30-MINUTE SOUTH AFRICAN AIR-FRYER COOKBOOK

Louisa Holst

NB Publishers

R380

WHAT …

The air fryer remains one of the country’s the best-selling appliances and author Louisa Holst is well-known for her excellent cookbooks on the subject, this one is the her third. “If you anything like me, you can’t imagine having a kitchen without an air fryer in it,” says Holst, and she’s never short of creative ideas. This one is a compilation of no-fuss meals, which comes with a promise of being made in 30 minutes. The recipes are accessible, they don’t come with long lists of ingredients and the food looks mouthwateringly good.

THE BEST PRESENT …

For anyone with an air fryer or thinking of getting one because you just can’t have enough recipes for this quick-cooking appliance. A great energy and time saver, it’s great idea for those leaving the nest to study or take up a job — as an air fryer is akin to a portable mini oven. An excellent gift for a busy working parent who enjoys preparing home-cooked meals with an eye on speed and functionality.

Louisa Holst (supp)

THE AUTHOR ...

We’ll be spending Christmas with family in Cape Town and Franschhoek, then we’ll ring in the new year with friend in Haga Haga, a beautiful coastal town in the Eastern Cape.

Christmas Day, when it’s usually sunny and warm, we enjoy a braai and serve everything buffet style with a selection of Mediterranean-inspired salads and side dishes. My brother Rob has perfected picanha steaks in the Weber, which we slice thinly and serve alongside garlic-and-rosemary roasted potatoes (I’ll make those in the air fryer), home-baked focaccia and a variety of salads that everyone pitches in to prepare. My sons have already requested the granadilla condensed milk tart from my new cookbook for dessert, so we’ll finish the meal with that, some fresh fruit and berries, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side.

The main goal with the recipes in this book was to prepare and cook each dish as efficiently as possible, keeping everything quick and easy. To do that, I made good use of my food processor. Mine is small and nothing fancy, but it chops and slices vegetables in seconds and blends air-fried roast veggies into smooth soups or sauces with no effort at all. I also use it to blitz slices of bread into fresh breadcrumbs, which you’ll find in several of the recipes as well.

My best Christmas gift? I’m an absolute sucker for interesting spice blends, rubs, pastes and condiments. My fridge and pantry are packed with them, yet I’m always thrilled to discover — or be gifted — another jar. It’s amazing how a small addition can transform an ordinary dish into something really special, and that little bit of magic always excites me.

My crowd-pleasing recipe this festive season? My Caramel Fruit Tart — it’s essentially the pastry equivalent of a pavlova. It’s wonderfully simple to make, yet decadently delicious and visually impressive. It’s the perfect show-stopping dessert for any festive gathering.

Caramel fruit tart (30-MINUTE SOUTH AFRICAN AIR-FRYER COOKBOOK)

CARAMEL FRUIT TART

Here’s an easy yet impressive looking dessert to prepare for guests. Simply bake a sheet of puff pastry in the air fryer and top with caramel, whipped cream and fruit. It’s decadent and delicious.

Serves 6

Prep time: 25 minutes

Air ryer temperature: 170ºC

1 x 250g sheet of readymade puff pastry

1 large egg, whisked

250ml (1 cup) cream

1 x 360g tin caramel treat

250g strawberries, sliced

2 ripe plums or nectarines, pitted and sliced

100ml chopped pistachios or pecan nuts

Edible flowers to decorate