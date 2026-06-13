Books

Shelf help book of the week: Judgement at Work

New week, new read: 2020-fix is here and ‘Judgement at Work’ by Andrew Likierman is your shelf-help book of the week

Judgement at Work: Making Better Choices by Andrew Likierman. (Profile Books)

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Judgement at Work: Making Better Choices

Andrew Likierman

Profile Books

“Strongly recommended” by former head of MI5 Eliza Manningham-Buller, and described by the Financial Times as this “practical, accessible, fun guide” by Sir Andrew Likierman, former dean of the London Business School, explains how to develop sound judgement — both in yourself and how to identify it in others. “No matter where we start,” Likierman writes in the preface, “we can always improve, and this book is about how to make that happen. The story is not always of improvement... Improving yourself — or not getting worse — means using this book as a guide on your journey, not a blueprint to be applied mechanically.” With a six-part framework — knowledge and experience, awareness, trust, feelings and beliefs, choice, and delivery — Judgement at Work reveals the skills needed to assess risk, challenge assumptions and, ultimately, confidently and accurately help you make the right call.

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