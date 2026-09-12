Bron Sibree talks to Duncan McNab about his latest book - ‘Recipe for Murder’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Recipe for Murder: The poisonous truth behind Erin Patterson — the mushroom murderer of Leongatha

Duncan McNab, Hachette

It’s rather fitting that in the prologue to his 13th book, Recipe for Murder, Duncan McNab outlines the history of Beef Wellington. A dish that was supposedly created to celebrate the Duke of Wellington’s 1815 victory over Napoleon at Waterloo. He also outlines chef Gordon Ramsay’s version — noting it was not the recipe used by the now infamous mushroom murderer of Leongatha. Details matter to McNab. A former police detective, private investigator, and media adviser to government and the private sector, he is renowned for his meticulous research and gripping accounts of some of Australia’s most heinous crimes in 12 previous runaway best-selling books. These include Getting Away with Murder, which won the 2017 Ned Kelly Award for Best True Crime, and Roger Rogerson, his book on the disgraced former detective and convicted murderer which was shortlisted for the same award that year.

Recipe for Murder doesn’t disappoint. Even the locations loom as characters in this richly detailed narrative, with McNab reconnoitring the regional Victorian towns of Korumburra, where the victims lived, and Leongatha, where Erin Patterson served the death cap mushroom-laced individual Beef Wellington that killed her in-laws and her husband’s aunt on July 29, 2023. Before going on to report on the eleven-week trial in 2025, he peers into Erin’s online life, work history, her relationships, and yes — how the death cap is thought to have killed Roman Emperor Claudius in 54 CE and countless others across the millennia. He even outlines several other recent fatal poisonings by death-caps, including one in Canberra where a survivor swore the mushrooms came from a prominent retailer.

“It’s those little things that intrigue me when you go digging around the back of a case,” says McNab. “You probably can’t get them as evidence into a trial but something that’s always got me about this is that Erin’s research had probably been extensive. Her true-crime fascination goes back a number of years. You look at those things and wonder whether or not they’re some part of the formation of Erin’s plot. We’ll never know, but it intrigues me.”

Duncan McNab (Duncan McNab)

His broad brush approach stems partly from his training as an investigator, says McNab. “But I like people to actually understand the courtroom they’re walking into, why they’re walking into it, and the characters and the location prior to reporting on the court case.” That he was even present in the court from day one of Patterson’s trial is particularly telling given that, as McNab himself admits, “When I wrote Roger Rogerson 10 years ago, I told Hachette (his publisher), myself and everyone else, ‘I’ll never do a live trial ever again; there’s too much fun and games’. Then when Erin’s story came along and it was still a mystery of these people dying from Beef Wellington, it hooked me from day one. I thought ‘this is extraordinary’, then I kept watching it thinking, ‘What’s going to happen next?’”

But his detective antenna soon went into overdrive. It was August 7 2023, months before the arrest of Erin, a mother of two, on November 2 that year and before the 2025 trial “as the cops were going quietly about their painstaking investigation,” he recalls. “Erin pops up to give a one-and-only doorstop press conference which is something I’ll never get out of my mind. My hair was literally standing up at the back of my neck when I saw that. What grabbed me was that she was talking about Don (her father-in-law) fighting for his life in hospital.” But by that time, Don had been dead for a couple of days, recounts McNab. “It’s an old investigators’ thing; you look at the story but you’re also looking at what’s wrong with the story, seeing where the holes are, the lies are. You can’t stop being a detective in this business, unfortunately.”

Indeed, two days earlier when the police had searched her home, they’d invited Erin to answer some questions. One of which was whether she had owned a dehydrator, which she’d denied. But they already had a record of her purchase of a Sunbeam dehydrator and CCTV of her placing it in an e-waste bin at the local tip — and had retrieved it. “They knew full well that she was telling them terrible fibs,” says McNab, who wryly notes in Recipe for Murder: “Despite her years of true-crime enthusiasm, evidently she hadn’t worked out that capable investigators mainly ask questions to which they already know the answers.”

Erin Patterson’s habitual propensity for lying, of course, came under greater scrutiny during the trial, where a veritable litany of lies emerged, including that she’d also lied about her health more than once. Media reports claimed that her lying had caused her to be dismissed during her earlier employment as an air-traffic controller. But as her defence team argued, “she was not on trial for being a liar”.

Yet the aspect of Recipe for Murder that tantalises readers most, explains McNab, “is what the jury couldn’t hear”. That is, evidence given by witnesses in the pre-trial hearings which was ruled inadmissible in the trial, most notably that of Patterson’s estranged husband, Simon. His account of four prior life-threatening illnesses from eating food prepared by Erin — which related to separate charges alleging that Erin had attempted to murder him that were later dropped — weren’t delved into deeply, explains McNab, “but were tantalising evidence which couldn’t go to trial. I was amazed, quite frankly, just listening to it because the whole case finally got some very serious leads in those preliminary hearings, but for the best part of it, which was 18 months, we couldn’t record any of it.”

It wasn’t until a month after the trial was completed that the judge lifted the suppression orders. For those writing books, McNab says, “It was a relief that we could actually report it”. He believes the jury made the correct call with their unanimous decision to find Erin guilty, yet for him, as for so many others, her motive remains elusive. “As the judge and lawyers noted frequently it’s not something that was part of the trial. Yet for observers, it’s the most sought-after answer.” He concedes too, “I still can’t come to grips with Erin,” but says after hearing her “tissues of lies, excuses and obfuscations,” at the trial, he was struck by her similarity to Roger Rogerson. “They’re just wired differently. They don’t have the same horror of killing somebody. For a bloke like Roger it was just ‘they’re a bloody nuisance so I’ll get rid of him’. I have a suspicion that Erin is not hugely dissimilar. The horror for me with Erin is the damage she’s done to her family and those two kids.”

'Roger Rogerson' by Duncan McNab. (Hachette)

McNab also reveals that it was Rogerson’s actions that prompted him to leave the police force 40 years ago. Or more specifically, it was his then boss, the head of internal affairs’ refusal to believe Rogerson could have attempted to kill fellow police detective Michael Drury, despite evidence to the contrary, recounts McNab. “The head of internal affairs said, ‘it couldn’t be Roger, he’s too good a bloke’, and I thought it might be time to get out of this joint.” While it took 30 years before Rogerson was found guilty of another murder, McNab went on to work as a private investigator, specialising in both corporate work and in criminal defence, notably securing acquittals in “some terrible cases where the police had done appallingly stupid wilful things. It’s knowing how police put a brief together and then asking, ‘Did they miss something?’”

An engaging conversationalist, it is late in the interview when McNab fesses up to his own fascination with Beef Wellington, notably Ramsay’s version — which he went on to prepare for a full Christmas table of people aged seven to 83 — combining elements of Raymond Blanc’s version of the dish. He’ll happily talk too about crimes he’s considering investigating for his next book but says, “I try to avoid sex offences, brutal cases involving kids and cases where I know I can’t bring any clarity to it.” Bringing a finality to those involved is of utmost importance to McNab, who remains in regular contact with many of those he’s encountered while writing his best-selling books. “There are some cases,” he adds softly, “that are too bloody sad for everybody, and there’s nothing you can bring to it.”

* Erin Patterson has since appealed her conviction of life imprisonment and a minimum non-parole period of 33 years. The prosecution has also appealed her sentence on the basis it was too lenient.

DUNCAN MCNAB ON BOOKS THAT HAVE INFLUENCED HIM

'In Cold Blood' by Truman Capote. (Supplied)

In Cold Blood by Truman Capote

“I read this when I was in school, and I had no idea of who Capote was or what his backstory might have been. I just found it was an extraordinary story about a terrible crime and Capote getting himself so deeply embroiled in the story — as it turns out for interesting reasons. You also enter these people’s lives with the ramifications of this horrible crime. I haven’t read it for years, but it still sticks in my mind. I think it’s one of the greatest books in the crime genre ever written. I also like the precision and the pace of his writing, and I think those two things are incredibly important when you’re writing crime, particularly. I like writing that’s lean and on point, and that’s what his writing is about.”

'Another City, Not My Own' by Dominic Dunne. (Supplied)

Another City, Not My Own, by Dominic Dunne

“I absolutely love everything he’s ever written, all his fiction books and all the articles he wrote for Vanity Fair — all those courtroom articles. I love the style of his writing, and again it’s the pace, the precision and the insight he brings to those stories. His backstory is also intriguing; he’d been a high-flying producer in Hollywood and his daughter had been murdered, and that just changed his life. He then started writing about murder cases and embedding himself in court cases, which he brought remarkable storytelling to. He was also extraordinarily bitchy, but he also made his points about the crime very clearly. One of his strongest pieces was his writing about the Menendez brothers case in Los Angeles which is still grabbing front pages even today. Just extraordinarily good writing, colourful, engaging, entertaining but lean and hard as nails. He didn’t waste words at all.”

'The Mexican Tree Duck' by James Crumley. (Supplied)

The Mexican Tree Duck by James Crumley

“This book compelled me to read every one of his crime novels. He is a highly underestimated American writer of just great crime novels. Funny, entertaining, slightly off their face — not by the numbers at all — but just absolutely terrific writing. I read a lot of crime fiction, and there’s so much sameness to some of them all, but you’ll think this is engaging or otherwise or whatever. But this book literally starts with almost a train smash and it’s a wonderful example of fast, furious, fabulous writing.”

'The Big Sleep' by Raymond Chandler. (Supplied)

The Big Sleep by Raymond Chandler

“This is just a great story and so beautifully told, with lean, sharp, precise writing. Chandler makes the city a character in the book. So you’ve got all these glorious characters etched neatly and quickly through the book, but you’ve also got the time, the date and the place, which, if you’re an ex-copper, time, date and place is something drilled into you from the very beginning, so you know where you are, you know who is involved and you know what the place is like. Some writers almost can bring the smell of the street with them, and that’s what Chandler does so beautifully.”

'Greenwich Killing Time' by Kinky Friedman. (Supplied)

Greenwich Killing Time by Kinky Friedman

“One, I just love his prose, and secondly he was having so much fun writing it. Writing is a very serious business but if you can catch some fun while you’re doing it, it’s even better. He is one of the wildest writers ever. Greenwich Killing Time is about these weird characters, some of whom were actually quite real as I later found out, and again the time, the place, the sense of humour, the irreverence. It wasn’t your serious police procedural. This was a book that came from way out somewhere — I think a reasonably serious amount of booze and drugs along the way. Friedman is one of my favourite writers. Just rollicking good tales, always funny. You probably couldn’t publish them these days, but back then I just absolutely loved them.”