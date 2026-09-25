From a mango tree to a triumphant mind: Risimati Mathye’s journey of becoming

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Risimati Mathye is looking to inspire people with his story about poverty, failure and professional disappointment. Picture:

For Risimati Mathye, the inspiration behind his first book began long before he became a public-sector leader, engineer, academic and mentor. It began in Phaphazela village, beneath a mango tree, listening to his mother speak about possibilities he could not yet see for himself.

That memory became one of the emotional threads running through The Triumphant Mind, a book Mathye spent three years writing.

Rather than presenting a conventional success story, he uses his experiences of poverty, education, failure, professional disappointment and perseverance to encourage readers to examine their own journeys.

“I have always believed that leadership and mentorship carry a responsibility to reach beyond the people who are physically in front of you,” Mathye says.

“I can mentor someone in a room, in a workplace or through a conversation, but there is a limit to how many people I can reach personally. A book can travel much further.”

At the heart of the book is a simple message: where you begin does not have to determine where you finish.

Risimati Mathye’s new book. Picture: (Supplied)

Mathye says the book is built around four principles — courage, discipline, purpose and triumph — while exploring identity, dreams, sacrifice, relationships, adversity and resilience.

Writing about his mother was among the most difficult parts of the process. Though she had no formal education, Mathye says she shaped his understanding of possibility, discipline and belief. “I could only see the circumstances around me. Somehow she could see beyond them.”

Mathye is keen to emphasise that The Triumphant Mind is not a formula for success, nor a prescription for becoming like him. “Do not read it looking for instructions on how to become me. Read it, asking questions about you.”

Those questions include:

Who am I?

What shaped me?

Which voices am I carrying?

What have my failures taught me?

Where have I stopped too soon?

The book will officially launch on October 3 at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg as part of a Blue Gala.

For Mathye, the launch represents more than the publication of a book. “October 3 is not the end of something; it is the beginning,” he says. “It is the beginning of allowing this story to live beyond me.”

Ultimately he hopes readers will close the book thinking less about his destination and more about their own becoming.

TimesLIVE