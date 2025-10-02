Charlize Theron stuns in daring leather look at Paris Fashion Week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Charlize Theron turned heads and set social media ablaze on Wednesday when she arrived at the Christian Dior jewellery runway show in Paris wearing nothing beneath a sleek black leather jacket.

The Oscar-winning actress and longtime Dior ambassador proved again she is a force of fashion, confidently stepping out in the bold ensemble at the star-studded event held at Jardin des Tuileries. Her minimalist yet edgy look featured a structured, slightly oversized Dior leather biker jacket worn directly against the skin with no visible blouse or undergarments.

The jacket, which featured diagonal zips and pink rose and white dove embroidered accents, was fastened with a single button at the waist, offering a glimpse of her décolletage while maintaining an air of effortless sophistication. Her hair was worn long, with platinum blonde highlights and natural waves, along with neutral, barely-there makeup and no jewellery.

Charlize Theron on arrival to the Christian Dior show. ((Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)/(Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images))

Theron paired the daring piece with knee-length pleated green shorts, from the men’s collection, with sheer black stockings, black and white flat loafers and a red leather clutch bag. The loafers have been a trending look this season, with Theron’s 177cm slim frame towering above other celebrities in heels.

The 50-year-old Benoni-born actress received widespread praise for her fashion risk, with many calling it one of her boldest looks to date.

“Charlize Theron is the undisputed queen of Paris Fashion Week,” read a comment on Instagram, with another saying: “Charlize Theron’s beauty is a symphony of sensuality, her luminous skin glowing like dawn’s first light.”

Theron has been a global face of Dior since 2004, most notably for the luxury house’s iconic fragrance, J’Adore. Her appearance at the label’s SS26 presentation reaffirmed her status not only as a Hollywood A-lister but also as a modern fashion muse unafraid to push boundaries. The show also marked new creative director Jonathan Anderson’s first women’s show for the house of Dior.

Charlize sat front row next to Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) — the world’s largest luxury goods conglomerate, which controls over 75 top brands including Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior.

Also in attendance at the show were Jimin of BTS, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, Anya Taylor-Joy, and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, all dressed in Dior’s latest designs. The event marked one of the most high-profile moments of Paris Fashion Week thus far, with Maria Grazia Chiuri unveiling a collection that embraced femininity with an edge.