5 ways to protect your face during Skincare Awareness Month

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Skin should be hydrated inside and out.

It’s goodbye to Heritage Month and hello to Skincare Awareness Month. The awareness is built around debunking the misconceptions some have about following a skincare routine so they can embrace the changing seasons.

With a few simple tweaks, a skincare routine can achieve incredible results, said Xolani Sibanze from Clere Gly-Co-Oil, Clere Tissue Oil and Clere Petroleum Jelly.

Here are his five practical tips to get your skin glowing this month and beyond:

Great skincare doesn’t require a complicated shelf of products. It’s about choosing effective formulas and sticking with them. — Xolani Sibanze

HYDRATE WITHIN AND WITHOUT

It’s no beauty secret that water is essential to skincare, but topical hydration is equally important. Look for products with glycerine, a humectant that draws moisture into the skin, making it feel softer and more supple.

DON’T ONLY MOISTURISE, SEAL IT IN

Moisturisers provide hydration, but without a protective barrier the moisture can quickly escape. An occlusive product, such as petroleum jelly, forms a shield that prevents trans-epidermal water loss. A thin layer over your usual lotion or oil can help keep skin smooth and protected, especially on dry and windy days.

TARGET DRYNESS WITH MULTITAKING OILS

When skin feels rough, flaky or stressed, reach for a multipurpose oil. Oils not only hydrate but can also improve the appearance of scars and stretch marks. The newly launched Clere Tissue Oil, enriched with vitamin E, sweet almond oil and argan oil, offers a fast-absorbing, non-greasy way to nourish skin while helping restore its elasticity and radiance.

PAY ATTENTION TO HIGH-STRESS AREAS

Elbows, knees, ankles and hands tend to lose moisture faster than the rest of the body. A dual-action product that blends hydration with nourishment is ideal for these spots. For example, Clere Gly-Co-Oil with marula oil combines glycerine with tissue oil and antioxidant-rich marula oil, helping to smooth, protect and soothe often-overlooked areas.

KEEP IT SIMPLE AND CONSISTENT

Great skincare doesn’t require a complicated shelf of products. It’s about choosing effective formulas and sticking with them. A balanced daily routine might include: