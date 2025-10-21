From the runway to Dezemba streets: summer trends to try

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From leather to buckles, it's all about bold looks this season.

When it comes to seasonal trends, many fashionistas look forward to dropping layers of clothes for high-quality summer wear. The season is a great time to embrace new trends.

Luxity co-founder Michael Zahariev has taken cues from the runways of the world’s fashion capitals to spot the top head turners for the season.

For summer 2025, Zahariev said confidence has been a leading inspiration, with colour and clever styling that refreshes wardrobes.

“What the runways showed us is the power of a single, strategic piece,” he said.

“Summer style isn’t about a total overhaul. It’s about the intelligence of investing in great items such as a statement belt or a timeless leather bag that can elevate everything you own.”

Many of this year’s collections have embraced the high fashion looks that can be translated to real-life fits that feel current and wearable.

Luxity's list of items to try this season. (Supplied by Luxity)

UTILISATION CHIC

The trend contrasts functional workwear with an unexpected polish. The key is grounding the look in practical pieces such as a Lanvin linen skirt or cargo pants and introducing a touch of tailoring, such as a fitted shirt. Finish off the fit with chic accessories.

BUCKLE UP

From Prada’s iconic top-handle bags to Loewe’s cinched jackets, belts were strapped on nearly everything. Fasten an oversized blazer, coat or chunky cardigan at the waist to transform boxy silhouettes into flattering shapes. Invest in classics such as the Louis Vuitton Tresor belt, then try belting over a light jersey worn with a collared shirt underneath for added dimension.

LUXE LEATHER

Few things say quiet luxury louder than leather, even in summer. The key is investing in one impeccable anchor piece that does the heavy lifting. A Saint Laurent Sac de Jour Tote or Louis Vuitton Epi elevates simple summer fabrics such as cotton and linen. Alternatively, a leather mini skirt proves surprisingly versatile. Pair with a simple tee and slides for daytime, or a silk cami and sandals at night.

PILE ON THE PRINT

Styling contrasting prints makes for a playful and sophisticated outfit that looks effortlessly put together. The trick is to let different patterns talk to each other. Pair the bold statement of Casadei leopard print pumps with the subtle, abstract pattern of Prada tortoiseshell sunglasses to liven up tailored trousers and a crisp shirt. To keep the look from competing with itself, introduce a third print in a different colour family, such as a vibrant Louis Vuitton silk scarf.

Luxity co-founder and authenticator Michael Zahariev. (Supplied)

COLOUR CLASH

Straight from the fashion week runways, this season’s chicest looks are born from breaking old colour rules. It’s about creating a daring and intentional clash that feels entirely new, pairing an earthy, grounded colour with an unapologetic pop of vibrancy. Think of the rich neutrality of a brown Dolce & Gabbana bucket hat electrified by a pair of Versace Medusa sunglasses in confectionery pink. The trick is to let the accessories be the main event against a simple outfit.

GO WITH THE FLOW

There’s been a move away from restrictive fits and towards silhouettes that move, sway and breathe. The look is defined by soft draping and thoughtful details that create movement. A long, flowing Valentino silk panelled Zandra print dress, for example, is perfectly enhanced by the elongating lines of a Chanel Strass/Glass Pearl CC long necklace. Alternatively, a single piece can embody the entire ethos, from the elegant drape of a Balenciaga Vintage silk sleeveless shirt to the architectural cut-outs of a Louis Vuitton polyester blend sleeveless top.