Designer Daniella Kallmeyer honoured at New York fashion event

South African-born Daniella Kallmeyer was nominated for American Womenswear Designer of the Year at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards held at The American Museum of Natural History on Monday in New York.

The annual Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards 2025 lit up the American Museum of Natural History in New York on Monday, celebrating the year’s most visionary talent.

Among them was South African-born designer Daniella Kallmeyer, whose nomination for American Womenswear Designer of the Year for her fashion brand — and signature tailored suits — marked a milestone for her and the growing influence of global voices in American fashion.

Having spent her early childhood in Maryland in the US and graduating from London College of Fashion after attending Syracuse University, Kallmeyer worked for Alexander McQueen while still in school. She then moved to New York, where she began freelance work for prominent labels, including Alice + Olivia and Proenza Schouler.

The 38-year-old designer has often credited her multicultural upbringing with shaping her design perspective.

Though the top womenswear award went to Ralph Lauren, Kallmeyer’s nomination placed her alongside leading names such as Tory Burch, Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera, and Rachel Scott of Diotima, highlighting a new generation redefining what American design means.

Kallmeyer’s creations have been worn by Queen Latifah, Gwyneth Paltrow and model Christie Turlington.

American singer Teyana Taylor was the host of the show, which was presented by Amazon Fashion.

Beyond womenswear, the evening’s winners showcased the breadth of fashion’s creativity: A$AP Rocky received the Fashion Icon Award, presented by Anna Wintour.

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen of The Row received the American Accessory Designer of the Year award.

Donatella Versace earned the Positive Change Award; Jerry Lorenzo was honoured for Innovation; Thom Browne won the American Menswear Designer of the Year; and Pieter Mulier received the award for International Designer of the Year.

