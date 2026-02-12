IN PICS | Meme-worthy gags, power dressing and beaded pearls dominate Sona fashion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bernice Swarts as she arrived at the Cape Town City Hall ahead of the state of the nation address by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Cape Town, South Africa February 12, 2026. REUTERS/Esa Alexander

The biggest style trends on this year’s Sona red carpet included beaded pearls, sci-fi-inspired memes, bridal whites, power dressing and fashion activism.

Local designers Siphosihle Masango, Mzukisi Mbane, Ryan Keys and Ole Ledimo were the go-to designers showcasing African luxury, great craftsmanship and how to rock power dressing. Here are some highlights:

Bernice Swarts

We spy sci-fi! Is it a spaceship? Is it an extra from the upcoming Dune: Part Three? Swarts’s meme-worthy fashion choice which included a futuristic sky-high pearl beaded neck detail was created by Siphosihle Masango.

Nomvula Mokonyane

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane outside the Cape Town City Hall where the 2026 Sona is taking place. Picture: Instagram (Instagram)

Sporting an elegance chignon, the ANC first deputy secretary-general donned a turtleneck beaded gown with long feathered sleeves and a dramatic shoulder.

Siviwe Gwarube

Minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube outside the Cape Town City Hall where the 2026 Sona is taking place. Picture: GCIS (GCIS)

The minister of basic education kept it simple. She wore a tea length House of Ole textured sheath dress.

Londeka Buthelezi-Ndaba

The fashion designer known for her label Malondié went gothic glamour in a black pleated long-sleeved gown with gold embellishments. She completed the high-fashion drama with a daring headpiece.

Pinky Kekana

Kekana went nautical with head-to-toe polka dots, complete with maroon opera gloves and a straw hat.

Sinazo Masina

The wife of ANC MP Mzwandile Masina went for a heavily embellished off-the-shoulder mermaid gown designed by Ryan Keys. They made it date night just in time for Valentine’s Day, with her husband opting for a striped suit.

Tandi Mahambehlala

Sporting a high top knot, the deputy minister of human settlements combined fashion and activism in a creation from Mzukisi Mbane of Imprint ZA from his “Forever Wena” collection, raising HIV awareness and urging the youth to always choose themselves.

Phophi Ramathuba

The Limpopo premier went for a multicoloured gown with exaggerated shoulders.

Nomakhosazana Meth

Another House of Ole ensemble and this time it was the minister of employment and labour in a white double-breasted blazer dress complete with beaded shoulders.

Nonceba Mhlauli

The deputy minister in the Presidency wore a cleavage-hugging beaded number with shoulder tassels.