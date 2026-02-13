Michael Kors brings ‘New York chic’ to NY Fashion Week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Models present creations from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2026 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York City on February 12 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Michael Kors launched its autumn/winter collection on Thursday during New York Fashion Week as models in wool coats and monochromatic sweaters walked the runway carrying feathered bags.

The show celebrated the brand’s 45th anniversary. The presentation also comes just over a week after Michael Kors’ parent company, Capri Holdings, reported a 5.6% drop in the brand’s sales in its holiday quarter, attributed to reduced promotions. Michael Kors accounts for more than 80% of the company’s revenue.

Models, including Alex Consani and Christy Turlington, strutted the staircase of the Metropolitan Opera House, showing off tailored suits, embroidered florals and cashmere sweater dresses inspired by the idea of “no nonsense to being chic in New York”, the brand’s namesake said.

New York is “gritty, tough, rough, resilient, and then you turn the corner and it’s glamorous, opulent and fabulous,” designer Michael Kors told Reuters. “I think the balance of those two sides of things … that is something that has informed my approach.”

Actresses Gabrielle Union, Dakota Fanning and Leslie Bibb watched the show along with Vogue chief content officer and global editorial director Anna Wintour.

Capri Holdings shares dropped 3.39% on Thursday. They have lost 12% over the last 12 months.