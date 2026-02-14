New York Fashion Week boasts South African inspiration

The spirit of Africa is in the air at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) this week, despite freezing temperatures.
The Fall/Winter 2026 season of shows includes:
Sergio Hudson
American designer Sergio Hudson, whose previous collections have featured African-inspired embroidery and bold colours inspired by the Ndebele, showcased his 10th Anniversary: A Decade of Design, Vision, and Excellence runway collection on Friday evening to a star-studded audience at the New York Public Library.
“For me, African inspiration is always a constant in my designs,” Hudson — who has dressed Beyoncé, Michelle Obama and former US vice-president Kamala Harris — told the Sunday Times backstage after the show.
“I love to address my people, where I’m from, with bold colours — but address it in a way that everyone can accept it and be a part of.”
Vuyo Joboda
Cape Town-born Vuyo Joboda, founder and global editor-in-chief of Manhattan Avenue Magazine launched in September 2025, will be curating a NYFW Experience and private exhibition tour at The Bishop Gallery in Brooklyn today.
“We are intentional about cross promotion of the different countries, that is, the US and SA,” said Joboda.
Daniella Kallmeyer
South African-born Daniella Kallmeyer, who was raised in the US, showcased her Fall/Winter 2026 collection on the official schedule on Friday. Established in 2012, her Kallmeyer label featured an eclectic range of tailored women’s suits, cashmere sweaters and leather outerwear. She was nominated for the Council of Fashion Designers of America American Womenswear Designer of the Year in 2025.
Urban Zulu
Johannesburg-based Urban Zulu, founded by Papy Kaluw, presented a collaborative runway show on Friday with Trap Heals as part of the Prêt-à-Porter Collective at NOIR Fashion Week Season 9 in midtown Manhattan.
- NYFW ends tomorrow.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.