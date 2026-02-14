New York Fashion Week boasts South African inspiration

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The spirit of Africa is in the air at New York Fashion Week this week, despite freezing temperatures.

The Fall/Winter 2026 season of shows includes:

Sergio Hudson

American designer Sergio Hudson, whose previous collections have featured African-inspired embroidery and bold colours inspired by the Ndebele, showcased his 10th Anniversary: A Decade of Design, Vision, and Excellence runway collection on Friday evening to a star-studded audience at the New York Public Library.

“For me, African inspiration is always a constant in my designs,” Hudson — who has dressed Beyoncé, Michelle Obama and former US vice-president Kamala Harris — told the Sunday Times backstage after the show.

“I love to address my people, where I’m from, with bold colours — but address it in a way that everyone can accept it and be a part of.”

Vuyo Joboda

Cape Town-born Vuyo Joboda, founder and global editor-in-chief of Manhattan Avenue Magazine launched in September 2025, will be curating a NYFW Experience and private exhibition tour at The Bishop Gallery in Brooklyn today.

“We are intentional about cross promotion of the different countries, that is, the US and SA,” said Joboda.

Vuyo Joboda curating a NYFW Experience and private exhibition tour at The Bishop Gallery in Brooklyn. (Vuyo Joboda/X)

Daniella Kallmeyer

South African-born Daniella Kallmeyer, who was raised in the US, showcased her Fall/Winter 2026 collection on the official schedule on Friday. Established in 2012, her Kallmeyer label featured an eclectic range of tailored women’s suits, cashmere sweaters and leather outerwear. She was nominated for the Council of Fashion Designers of America American Womenswear Designer of the Year in 2025.

South African-born Daniella Kallmeyer. (Supplied/Council of Fashion Designers of America)

Urban Zulu

Johannesburg-based Urban Zulu, founded by Papy Kaluw, presented a collaborative runway show on Friday with Trap Heals as part of the Prêt-à-Porter Collective at NOIR Fashion Week Season 9 in midtown Manhattan.

South African design house Urban Zulu, from an earlier Joburg Fashion Week show, showcased on Friday as part of the NOIR Fashion Week Prêt-A-Porter Collective. Photo: Urban Zulu Website (Urban Zulu Website)