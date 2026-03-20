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What makes this new entry from Dolce & Gabbana The One a top pick for anyone building their fragrance collection?

The newest addition to the Dolce & Gabbana The One Collection is a standout choice because it captures everything that has made the range iconic — timeless elegance, sensual warmth and effortless sophistication.

An important part of the collection’s appeal is its authenticity. The One fragrances are authentically made in Italy, reflecting Dolce & Gabbana’s heritage of craftsmanship and Mediterranean elegance. This strong Italian identity gives the collection a sense of luxury and timelessness that resonates with fragrance lovers worldwide.

Locally customers can explore the collection in premium retail environments such as Edgars Beauty Hyde Park Corner, where the luxury setting complements the sophistication of The One Collection.

What are three tips for people who are starting to build a collection, especially as we move into the cooler and cold weather of autumn?

Start with a versatile signature scent: A well-balanced fragrance should be the foundation of any collection. Warmer compositions with notes like amber, spices or woods are ideal for the cooler autumn months and provide a comforting yet elegant presence.

A well-balanced fragrance should be the foundation of any collection. Warmer compositions with notes like amber, spices or woods are ideal for the cooler autumn months and provide a comforting yet elegant presence. Choose fragrances that last well in cooler weather: Lower temperatures allow richer fragrances to shine. Eau de parfum or parfum concentrations often perform beautifully in autumn and winter because they offer depth and longevity.

Lower temperatures allow richer fragrances to shine. Eau de parfum or parfum concentrations often perform beautifully in autumn and winter because they offer depth and longevity. Test fragrances properly before purchasing: Experiencing a fragrance on skin is essential. Visiting a destination such as Edgar’s Hyde Park Corner allows customers to discover fragrances in a relaxed environment and receive expert advice before adding to their collection.

Pairing different scents is becoming a staple for many lovers of perfumes. Any tips on how to master basic combinations that work well for carrying a wonderful scent in the workplace?

Fragrance layering is a wonderful way to personalise your scent while keeping it appropriate for professional environments.