Dinosaur collagen used to create one-of-a-kind handbag

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A handbag made using collagen derived from Tyrannosaurus rex fossils on display at the Art Zoo Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on April 2 2026.

Scientists and designers on Thursday unveiled a handbag made with collagen derived from Tyrannosaurus rex fossils from the US for a unique creation intended to demonstrate the value of laboratory-grown leather.

The teal-coloured bag will be displayed on a rock in a cage under a replica of a T. rex at Amsterdam’s Art Zoo Museum until May 11, after which it will be auctioned, with a reported starting price of more than $500,000 (R8.2m).

Scientists behind the initiative said the material was developed using ancient protein fragments extracted from dinosaur remains that were inserted into an unidentified animal’s cell to produce collagen that was turned into leather.

“There were a lot of technical challenges,” said Thomas Mitchell, CEO of The Organoid Company, one of three companies behind the “T. rex leather” bag.

Genomic engineering firm Organoid and creative agency VML, another firm behind the project, previously collaborated on creating a giant meatball in 2023 by combining the DNA of a woolly mammoth with sheep cells.

Che Connon, CEO of Lab‑Grown Leather that worked on producing the leather for the handbag from the engineered collagen, said the T. Rex origin gave it extra “oomph”.

“It’s not only about a green alternative to leather, it’s a technological upgrade,” Connon said of lab-grown leather.

Scepticism

Some scientists outside the project have expressed scepticism about the term “T. rex leather”, saying material from other animals would be needed.

Dutch vertebrate paleontologist Melanie During, of the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, said collagen can persist in dinosaur bones only as fragmented traces that cannot be used to recreate T. rex skin or leather.

Thomas Holtz Jnr, a paleontologist at the University of Maryland, said collagen identified in T. rex fossils comes from inside bone, not skin, and even perfectly matching proteins would lack the larger‑scale fibre organisation that gives animal leather its distinctive properties.

“I would say when you do something new for the first time, there is always criticism,” Mitchell said in response. “I think we’re really grateful for that criticism. It’s the bedrock of scientific exploration. I think this is the closest anyone has got and will probably ever get to create something that’s T. rex.”

Reuters