POLL | Does the authenticity of brand-labelled clothing matter to you?

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Police seized counterfeit goods worth more than R94m and arrested five foreigners during a raid.

The sale of counterfeit goods continues to rise in South Africa, making it increasingly difficult for consumers to distinguish genuine products from fake items.

Social media users recently sparked a heated debate when questioning the authenticity of a Bafana Bafana football jersey worn by sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie. Many users were convinced the jersey was “fake”, drawing comparisons to older versions of the kit.

McKenzie defended himself, clarifying the jersey was authentic and had been purchased from Studio 88 in Sandton. Rather than settling the matter, his response fuelled further debate, with some critics alleging the prominent retailer sells counterfeit merchandise.

In response to the allegations, Studio 88 and Adidas moved quickly to confirm the product’s authenticity.

“We do not sell, accept, or otherwise deal with counterfeit goods or factory variants,” said Jayson Irwin, Studio 88’s customer care team leader.

In a letter of authenticity seen by TimesLIVE, Adidas confirmed Studio 88 is an authorised retail partner. The brand verified all Adidas products sold at Studio 88 stores are genuine and sourced directly from official distribution channels.

Despite the clarifications, the online discourse shifted toward whether brand authenticity matters to the average consumer. Some argued against paying premium prices for “official” gear when a visually similar product can be bought at a fraction of the cost elsewhere.

Others countered that while replicas may look the same on the surface, they lack the durability and material quality of the original, making the authentic product a better long-term investment.

TimesLIVE