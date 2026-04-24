Charlize Theron goes shirtless for ‘Apex’ premiere

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Charlize Theron arrived at the recent New York premiere of her Netflix thriller Apex with a daring look.

On the red carpet in New York City, Theron opted for a tailored suit from Dior Homme, leaning into a menswear aesthetic that has defined most of her recent press appearances.

The black ensemble featured a sharply cut jacket and a high, ruffled collar fastened neatly at the neck. Beneath it, however, there was little to soften the look.

She chose to forgo a shirt entirely, leaving the jacket open and exposing her midriff. The contrast between the formal, almost severe top half and the stripped-back styling underneath gave the outfit its edge, without tipping into theatrics.

Her styling remained consistent with the monochrome palette. Her short blonde hair was swept to one side, while a bold red lip provided the only strong colour accent. Accessories were minimal but considered: a single oversized ear cuff and a pendant necklace.

The appearance continues a run of similarly styled outfits.

Earlier in the week, Theron appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a black look from Givenchy. That outfit paired leather trousers with an asymmetric blazer, again worn without a traditional shirt, replaced instead by a lace bralette.

Later the same day, she was photographed in a more casual variation of the theme, wearing a black button-down shirt tucked into slim leather trousers.

The repetition suggests a clear direction rather than a one-off styling choice.

At the Apex premiere, the approach felt deliberate. By borrowing from classic menswear and removing expected elements, Theron continues to rework red carpet dressing on her own terms.

TimesLIVE