Fashion

WATCH LIVE | All the red carpet looks at the 2026 Met Gala

See all the stars descend on the annual event’s red carpet

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TimesLIVE

Future and other Louis Vuitton friends and ambassadors ahead of the 2025 Met Gala. (Louis Vuitton)

The doors to the Metropolitan Museum will open again on the first Monday in May as fashion’s biggest names descend on the steps of the historic building at the 2026 Met Gala. The event, meant for raising funds for the space, has become a must-watch red carpet affair with guests donning costumes in theme with the year’s most anticipated exhibition.

From hosts Beyonce to beloved guests like Kim Kardashian, see what the stars are wearing below:

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