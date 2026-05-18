Aja, Colman, Bella: best and worst at week 1 of Cannes Film Festival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BEST

AJA NAOMI KING

Aja Naomi King attends the "Fatherland" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic) (Marc Piasecki)

There is never any doubt that King has a flawless approach to her glowing beauty but this number paired with her stunning look made her a standout. Thanks to the styling work of Wayland and Micah, the look highlights the beauty of the body while complementing her skin tone. It’s a modern approach to a princess moment without going too risqué to catch eyeballs.

ADOT GAK

A risk-taker who is not afraid to turn heads, this dramatic red number from Gak is a great showcase of how to work satin with the sculpted waves that bring attention to the golden brocade on her bodice. It’s a bold look that embraces subtlety and drama with a brilliant flair.

CATE BLANCHETT

In what seems like a callback to Emma Chamberlain’s Met Gala moment, Blanchett has fun with this backless number featuring puffy sleeves with fringe details falling from the ends and the hems of her skirt. It’s sexy yet still the creative out-of-the-box look one has come to expect from the actress.

NATASHA POLY

Keeping it moody and dark, Poly’s look is among the more provocative ensembles of the night. What could have easily looked like a bizarre nightgown, the design choice to create an hourglass silhouette and air the soft sheer fabric with racy hard leather gloves makes it a visual delight. Topped off with chunky gold accessories, it’s a glamorous approach that proves that age is nothing but a number when it comes to embracing body positivity.

DIPALI MATHUR

An absolute vision, Mathur’s look is a masterpiece. From the dazzling golden skirt to the cut-out golden breastplate, she celebrates a feminine silhouette and tops it off with a brown cape train.

SOUHEILA YACOUB

Walking the red carpet with crutches is a nightmare for some but Yacoub puts together a spunky ensemble that makes it all come together. Sure, the look could work better with a heeled boot, but thanks to nylon socks, she makes it less about androgyny and more of a sexy deconstructed suit.

SANAM SAEED

Romantic, fun and straight up girly, Saeed embraced tradition with a Pakistani Anarkali dress with a dupatta that gets more shape and detail thanks to the floral details. She matches the flowery approach with sewn-in floral decoration in her braid that gives the overall finish a whimsical and high-end flair.

IKRAM ABDI OMAR

The power of this look is all in the details. Playing with pleats and ruching, it creates the necessary silhouette to take it from drab to design genius.

WORST

COLMAN DOMINGO

Colman Domingo attends the "Garance" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) (Lionel Hahn)

Perhaps owing to his celebrated looks in the past, Domingo has been struggling to leave the same impressions from his past stunning suits and styling choices. With his purple rain number and beauty look that needs a little more finesse, Domingo needs to go back to the drawing board and bring back his impeccable tailoring and striking prints rather than the odd tones and looser fits he has been trying to make moments with.

LARS EIDINGER

Lars Eidinger attends the "Moulin" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) (Lionel Hahn)

A total disaster. The ruff has been trying to make a comeback and many men are pushing for it. It’s such a pity that none of them have figured out how to make it work. This includes Eidinger, whose lack of accessories and shoe choice are too lacklustre to have opted for the accessory in the first place.

BAPTISTE GIABICONI

While he has always been a beloved muse in the fashion industry, this look makes it seem like Giabiconi is auditioning for The Matrix using nothing but materials found in his granny’s closet.

MATILDE GIOLI

A bold swing in Givenchy that didn’t quite land for Gioli. With an updo and clean makeup look, Gioli seems more suited for a fancy slumber party than a red carpet.

BELLA HADID

Bella Hadid at Cannes in France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) (Lionel Hahn)

The problem with fabrics like satin is that when they are not worked with properly, they can look incredibly cheap or sit poorly on the wearer. In Hadid’s case it’s both, with the outfit making her look like an extra in a bad 80s soap opera.

TimesLIVE