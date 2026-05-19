Fashion

WATCH | Glitz and glam in full African colour at this year’s Nedbank International Polo

Step inside the 2026 Nedbank International Polo

Craig Jacobs

Craig Jacobs

Columnist

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Lerato Maphoso

Nedbank's chief marketing officer Khensani Nobanda. (Supplied)

South Africa competed against the US for the coveted trophy on Saturday and the hottest ticket was the exclusive Nedbank marquee, where some of the country’s most stylish including actress Jessica Nkosi, Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, singer Keabetswe “KB” Motsilanye and style influencer Tshepi Vundla stood out.

Sunday Times A-Listers columnist Craig Jacobs also caught up with global musical icon Lebo M, there with his new wife Nomoya Dube, and unpacked the cultural and economic significance of this premium event with Kensi Nobanda, Nedbank Group marketing and corporate affairs executive.

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