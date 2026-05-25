George, Tarina, Zara Larson: best and worst at week 2 of Cannes Film Festival

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From Tarina Patel to Zara Larson, here are all the top and bottom looks of the week.

BEST

GEORGE TABOR-KING

George Tabor-King attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2026 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 21 2026 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis)

From the clean cut colour to the loose fit, Tabor-King gives a menswear lesson that you don’t need a lot of drama to make a sophisticated fashion statement on a red carpet. The laid back approach and double breasted ensemble is sophisticated and avoids the boring use of bowties by giving the right pop of colour with a jade gemstone choker.

GEENA DAVIS

Taking risks and proving that age ain’t nothing but a number in fashion, what’s not to love about this all-white look? Keeping to the understated beauty looks that dominated this year’s Cannes, Davis delivers a fresh yet striking look that is made more effective by not trying too hard. Especially by avoiding a wet hair look and opting for a Victoria Lake callback that gives the racey look a classy finish.

SOFIA CARSON

We think we found Hollywood’s next Catwoman in Carson’s final ensemble at the event. Whether you look at it from the back or front, the black velour sleeveless gown is a flawless marriage between the right dress and the perfect body to wear it. The matching gloves help carry the opulent feel, especially if her Chopard neck piece could be too eye-catching. It balances out what could have been gauche and under-styled. It’s a modern approach to Audrey Hepburn’s glamour.

TILDA SWINTON

As one of fashion’s biggest risk takers, it’s always a joy to see what Swinton will do next. She dropped the sharp tailoring she is known for and went for a fluid Chanel gown. The red cocoon-like number might be frightening for some to try but makes a great argument for letting go of dramatic trains of high slits to make a statement.

BAPTISTE GIABICONI

It’s that 70s suiting that makes this Giabiconi look a winner. From the sharp shoulders to the bootleg, he embraces a nipped waist (popular in men’s suiting of late) to give an elongated glamour. We also love the choice of deep green on green shades that we don’t often see in men’s red carpet looks.

CHUCK JUNIOR ACHIKE

Chuck Junior Achikè attends the WIBA Awards Gala Ceremony 2026 at Hotel Martinez on May 22 2026 in Cannes, France. (Jacopo Raule)

Another look for menswear lead by a striking grooming look, Achikè also proves that suit and tie is not the only way to put your best foot forward for a formal affair. Bringing tradition and modernity in one look, it’s hard not to love the effortless fit of his ensemble and the tiny details seen in his collar and embroidery making restraint all the more impressive.

WORST

ZARA LARSSON

Zara Larsson attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2026 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 21 2026 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (JB Lacroix)

The Midnight Sun singer might be loved for her bold colours and striking approach to fashion, but this mango fruit salad looking dress from Roberto Cavalli is a bit too much and lacks the glamour and finesse we have come to expect at the festival. Maybe she could explore print blocking looks which is not foreign to the designer’s usual approach.

STEVEN DOAN

If body positivity were a lesson in schools, Doan would be passing with flying colours. However, this beige ensemble leaves little to be desired from his usual repertoire of fun and referential ensembles. Although beautifully made, the jacket and his top are not a great pairing, and the trousers would have been better off with a thicker waistband.

TARINA PATEL

Tarina Patel attends the "Notre Salut" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20 2026 in Cannes, France. (Victor Boyko)

Always one to have fun on the red carpet, Patel seems like she was trying to dress up for the costumey drama of the Met Gala. The look is a little too theatrical and would have done better if it were toned down a tad.

DIDI STONE

It’s always fun to take bold risks with your fashion and hopefully we will see better attempts from Stone in the future. In not just one but two looks, she stumbles and falls to take big swings in dramatic looks that look better suited for a Vegas performance.

Her all-white ensemble is a stunning display of design, but with the cut outs, and bows and even a train, it’s an overwhelming sight that could have prospered had her designer toned it down to showcase how it fits and their design talents.

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